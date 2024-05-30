Exploring the vast world of Wuthering Waves offers an engaging experience, with over ten sub-regions waiting to be discovered. Some of these areas are only accessible through specific quests, known as exploration quests. These quests not only reward players with in-game tools and lore but also unlock new regions to explore. One such area is the Fallen Grave, which remains inaccessible until the completion of the Stygian Lacrimosa quest. This guide will help you navigate and complete the Stygian Lacrimosa quest, allowing you to remove the sandstorm and explore Fallen Grave.

Starting the Stygian Lacrimosa Quest

To begin the Stygian Lacrimosa quest, players must first complete the quest “When The Forest Is No Longer Dim” and reach Union Level 25. Once these prerequisites are met, the quest will unlock, and you can start your journey to clear the sandstorm in Fallen Grave.

Finding Jiuyue’s Backpack

The quest begins with locating Jiuyue, a researcher who will accompany you on this mission. Follow the navigation prompts to find Jiuyue, who will guide you to his lost backpack. The backpack is hidden near a gray rock, located parallel to a tree. Inside the backpack, you’ll find the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip, a crucial tool for your quest. Equip this chip to your Utility slot to prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Clearing Mud and Defeating Enemies

With the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip equipped, you can now use it to remove the buffs that enemies gain from the mud. This will make it easier to defeat the Tacet Discords (TDs) that you encounter on your way to the suppressors. The mud acts as a shield for these enemies, so it’s essential to clear it using the chip. Activate the chip in the direction of the enemies to release a water vortex that will cleanse the mud and weaken the TDs, making them easier to defeat.

Activating and Guarding the Suppressors

The next step involves activating three Suppressor Devices scattered throughout the area. Each device needs to reach a 100% activation rate to complete the challenge. As you activate each suppressor, waves of TDs will spawn, attracted to the device’s energy. You must be prepared to fight these enemies quickly, as taking too long will reset the challenge. Additionally, blobs of mud will be thrown onto the field, which you need to cleanse using the Water Vortex from the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip. Be strategic with your vortex attacks to hit multiple puddles of mud at once, as the cooldown time for the tool can be lengthy.

Restoring the Mural

After successfully activating the suppressors, follow the navigation prompts to your next objective. You’ll enter a cave containing a broken mural that needs to be restored. The pieces of the mural are scattered and their arrangement varies for each player. Restore the mural by placing the pieces in the correct order. Completing this task will unlock the third suppressor. Once activated, the energy field in the sandstorm will dissipate, allowing you to proceed to the next stage of the quest.

Defeating the Mourning Aix Boss

The final challenge in the Stygian Lacrimosa quest is defeating the Mourning Aix, an Avian TD boss. This boss uses its flying ability to its advantage, making the battle more challenging. It’s crucial to dodge its attacks, especially when it raises its wings, signaling a powerful three-move combo that can deal significant damage.

To increase your chances of success, ensure you have a healer in your party. During the fight, there will be a phase where the Rover transforms into an Avian TD. In this form, you must aim and shoot at the Mourning Aix to bring it down. Keep up the pressure, and with persistence, you will defeat the boss.

The Stygian Lacrimosa quest in Wuthering Waves is a lengthy but rewarding journey that unlocks the Fallen Grave region. By following this guide, you’ll be able to clear the sandstorm, defeat the challenging Mourning Aix boss, and fully explore the newly accessible area. Remember to equip the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip, clear the mud to weaken enemies, activate and protect the suppressors, restore the mural, and stay vigilant during the boss fight.