Biden on TikTok Ban in Washington

Biden claims he’s uncertain if the USA will outlaw TikTok.

In short:

TikTok has faced questions about its data practices and whether it is transmitting information about Americans collected from its app to Chinese authorities.

American President Joe Biden stated on Monday that he grow to be unsure if Washington would possibly outlaw the Chinese corporation TikTok’s short-video app.

US states banned TikTok

TikTok has been criticised for permitting Chinese authorities to get admission to users’ touchy non-public records inclusive of place, surfing history

Two-thirds of American teenagers are actually TikTok users.

The US military had already prohibited TikTok on navy gadgets and the Senate exceeded a invoice in December closing 12 months to save you federal personnel from the usage of TikTok on authorities gadgets.

Banning TikTok from authorities gadgets began out in 2022

As of January 2023, at the least 26 states absolutely or in part restrict officers and personnel from the usage of TikTok on authorities-issued gadgets.

Florida turned into the primary kingdom to difficulty a ban in 2020, observed via way of means of Nebraska.

Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Alabama, Iowa, North Dakota, Idaho, New Hampshire, Georgia, Virginia, Montana, West Virginia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Kansas additionally joined those states to enact TikTok bans in 2022.

More states ban TikTok in 2023

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an government order on Jan. eight banning the usage of TikTok on kingdom-owned gadgets, claiming that the Chinese authorities is the usage of social media systems as “intelligence collecting mechanisms.”

Ohio additionally banned different China-primarily based totally web sites and programs inclusive of Tencent, WeChat, Weibo and DingTalk.

New Jersey introduced a cybersecurity directive on Jan. nine to bar the usage of “high-threat software” consisting of TikTok, Alibaba and WeChat on authorities gadgets.

Arkansas, Wisconsin, Mississippi and North Carolina have additionally barred authorities officers and personnel from the usage of TikTok on kingdom-owned gadgets in 2023.