Internet provides quick access to all kind of information, communicate across the globe. It can be used for multiple purposes. Besides all of these, Internet is also considered as a home to several internet threats and is susceptible to cyberbullying, data theft, cyberattacks, impersonation, malware or hacking-based fraud, ransomware, and other cyber risks. In order to safeguard, in 2004 EU Safe Borders project introduced a day known as The Safer Internet Day. This initiative is about creating awareness among people for having a safer and more responsible Internet environment.

✨Happy #SaferInternetDay! ✨ Let’s ensure that the voices of children and young people are heard on #SID2023 and all year through! We have the power to promote positive changes “Together for a better internet”. pic.twitter.com/w3oDR9X84r — Safer Internet Day (@safeinternetday) February 7, 2023

What is Insafe?

Insafe is a European organization that promotes safer Internet use. In 2005, The Insafe network took over the day’s planning. Numerous organizations are involved in promoting the safe, responsible, and positive use of digital technology. The European network Insafe has multiple awareness centers worldwide that assist individuals in comprehending the significance of prioritizing Internet safety.

From 2004, Safer Internet Day has grown to become an important date for awareness about Internet safety. Today, Safer Internet Day is observed in approximately 200 countries and territories across all continents, bringing the event’s traditional geographic reach to millions of people worldwide. In addition, there are national centers that work closely with young people to ensure a multi-stakeholder, evidence-based approach to Internet safety. Additionally, these centers’ hold awareness and education campaigns. This year the theme of this special day is “Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online”.

Why do we celebrate it every year?

Many people around the world now have made their habits to check their social media accounts and browse the internet on a daily basis. As a result, Safer Internet Day gives people all over the world a chance to come together and set up projects to make the Internet safer, especially for kids. The internet cannot be neglected because it lets us learn, create, and connect, but it can also be hard. As a result, remain shielded and vigilant.