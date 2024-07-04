It appears that the tech giant is preparing to release a whole lot of new iPads and… they sound yummy. Well, let’s go and check out what all the hype is all about.

Getting a Sneak Peek at Apple’s New iPads

Some time back, an intelligent social media handle revealed news on Apple’s new range of iPads. Apparently, there are eight new models under development. Yes, eight! That’s like opening the box only to discover that it is full of the kind of chocolates that you always enjoy. It ranges from the professional one such as iPad Pro to the convenient one like the iPad mini.

The Stars of the Show: M5 and A17 Pro

Well then, what is special about these new iPads? Two words: M5 and A17 Pro. If you are not sure what they are, just imagine them as the powerful engines of a race car. The M5 is the newest and most advanced chip that Apple has to offer and is said to be incredibly fast. Even though the A17 Pro is not the newest chip, it is still very capable and delivers the performance boost your device needs.

The iPad Pro: Bigger and Better

Let me begin with the iPad Pro. The next models will include the usual 11-inch and 13-inch designs. But here’s the kicker—they’ll be equipped with the M5 chip. That is like moving from a normal bike to a supercharged motorbike. All in all, speed, efficiency and performance are expected to receive a definite boost. As for the geeks, the codes iPad17,1 and iPad17,2 refer to the Wi-Fi only 11-inch and cellular versions of 11-inch respectively, while iPad17,3 and iPad17,4 are associated with the Wi-Fi only 13-inch and cellular versions of the 13-inch iPads.

The iPad Mini: Small But Powerful

Next on the list is the iPad mini. It has not been updated since 2021, which in terms of technology is virtually prehistoric. But good news! It’s getting a refresh. The new iPad mini models are iPad16,1 and iPad16,2: they will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is used in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This means your tiny tablet will be a powerhouse, being capable of running games, processing video calls, among others.

The Budget-Friendly iPad

Not everyone requires the additional features that come with the Pro model, and Apple understands that quite well. That is why they are also launching a low-cost iPad.. This one is expected to come with the A16 Bionic chip, which the current model features the A14 Bionic chip.

Timing is Everything

Now, you may be asking yourself when these new shiny devices will be available for purchase. Regrettably, the actual dates remain undisclosed. Apple loves to tease us and although the M4 iPad Pro models only recently dropped, it may be some time until these new ones debut.

Some Scrapped Plans

Remarkably, the leak also included a few iPad Pro models that were planned to come with the M3 chip but were cancelled. It is like arranging a party and then making it larger and improved. Apple chose to go directly to M5, guaranteeing that it will provide the very best to its clients.