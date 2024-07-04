Netflix has announced plans to discontinue its most affordable ad-free subscription tier, beginning with Canada and the UK. This decision presents current subscribers with a difficult choice: either upgrade to pricier plans or face the introduction of advertisements. The move has triggered a wave of frustration among users, who have voiced their displeasure on various platforms.

Subscribers currently on the affected plan received notifications from Netflix informing them that their service will terminate on July 13. They are now required to select from three alternative subscription options:

– Standard with Ads: Priced at CA$5.99 (£4.99 in the UK) per month, this plan allows streaming and downloading on two devices in Full HD.

– Standard: For CA$16.49 (£10.99) per month, subscribers can stream on two devices in Full HD and have the option to add an additional household member.

– Premium: Priced at CA$20.99 (£17.99) per month, this plan offers 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, spatial audio, and allows streaming on up to four devices with six downloads, including four extra members from outside the household.

Previously, the Basic plan provided an economical ad-free streaming experience at CA$9.99 (£7.99). With its discontinuation, users now face increased costs if they wish to continue enjoying an ad-free Netflix experience.

User Reactions

The announcement has sparked significant backlash among Netflix’s user base, particularly evident on social media platforms like Reddit. Many subscribers have expressed dissatisfaction over the rising costs and the removal of the budget-friendly option. Some have reminisced about simpler times when Netflix offered fewer and more straightforward subscription choices.

While the Basic plan is being phased out in Canada and the UK, reports indicate a phased implementation approach. Some Canadian users had until June to select a new plan, while others have until July. This staggered rollout suggests that Netflix is gradually implementing changes, possibly to gauge user response before expanding globally.

The transition is not limited to Canada and the UK alone. Since July 2023, new subscribers in the United States have been unable to sign up for the Basic plan. Although Netflix has not provided specific timelines, similar changes are expected in other markets.

A Netflix representative confirmed the company’s strategy to retire the Basic plan in markets where ad-supported options are available, starting with Canada and the UK. The company’s recent earnings call in early 2024 highlighted a significant increase in its ad-supported tier, boasting 40 million global monthly active users, up from 35 million the previous year. Netflix emphasized its focus on scaling ad-supported offerings and enhancing their appeal with features like higher resolution and multiple streams.

Growth and Strategy

Despite the controversy, Netflix continues to experience substantial growth, adding 13.1 million subscribers in the final quarter of 2023, bringing its total global subscriber base to 247 million. This growth is attributed to the company’s evolving strategy, including a stronger emphasis on ad-supported models and adjustments to pricing plans.

Co-CEO Greg Peters underscored the importance of the ad-supported model in a recent interview, noting its significant contribution to new sign-ups in markets where it is available. Netflix has been actively improving this tier with enhancements such as 1080p resolution, multiple streams, and download capabilities.

As Netflix proceeds with the phase-out of the Basic plan across more markets, it anticipates continued resistance from subscribers who prefer an ad-free viewing experience at lower costs. However, the company remains steadfast in its strategy, betting on ad-supported models to drive future growth and enhance subscriber engagement.

For users, this transition necessitates adapting to new realities—accepting advertisements or opting for more expensive ad-free plans. Netflix’s cautious approach to the rollout suggests it is closely monitoring user reactions before expanding changes globally.