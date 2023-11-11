Big Savings on Smart TVs Under $500 This Black Friday on Best Buy

In today’s date, if you are looking for a Smart TV, you will be getting a variety of options, from leading manufacturers, be it Sony LG, to even new contenders in the market, including TCL and Xiaomi. And as many new Smart TVs are coming to the market, it’s daunting to research and find the option for the price. However, we have taken all the pain for you and have brought you a steal Black Friday Sale deal where you can get in hands with the latest TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023), which is among the best-selling smart TVs for a value for money discounts, thanks to the ongoing Best Buy Black Friday hours and Amazon Black Friday Hours, where you will be getting amazing deals on your favorite Technology products.

TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV – Best Best Buy Black Friday Smart TV Deal Under $500 Budget

Original Price: $749

$749 Deal Price: $499

To give you a glimpse of the latest TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023), it’s among the best-selling Smart TVs.

This Smart TV has been selling well for the past two years and was listed among the best Smart TVs for Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022 and Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2022. With this, we can also say that the TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) and the Smart TV were released for premium pricing, but with the ongoing Black Friday Sales going around, now you can get in hands with this Smart TV for as low $500 only.

The 55-inch model of TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023) was released for a premium price tag of $749, which did make it a value-for-money smart TV during its release, but with the Black Friday Sale going on, the price has been slashed by $250 which brings the price down by $499.

The usual selling price of the smart TV is $599, but with the discount, you will be getting an additional $100 discount on the Smart TV.

What Does the TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023) Feature? Is It Worth to Buy In 2023?

TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023) comes with a great set of features out of the box, be it on the software or hardware side.

The best part of this Smart TV is that it comes with a premium 4K QLED panel on the front side, primarily found in premium expensive Smart TVs only. Not only that but in fact, you will also be getting the 4K resolution output combined with 120Hz of faster refresh rate, too.

Also, the smartphone supports HDR Ultra and Quantum Dot Technology, Ultrawide Color Gamut, and Excellent Motion Clarity with Google TV Smart OS on the software side.

The QLED panel features edge-lit, direct-lit, or full array local dimming backlight technology. If you love gaming, then again, this TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) also supports optimizing gaming support with the help of 240 variable refresh rate (VRR), which will offer you lag-free gameplay.

Moving on the port side, you will be getting around 4 HDMI ports, which will help you connect via gaming consoles or AC receivers easily.

On the audio side, you can take advantage of the crisp audio with the help of DTS Virtua: X 3D sound combined with excellent picture quality, thanks to the AIPQ Engine Gen 3, which offers a great combination of audio and video.

FAQs

1. Is TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV Good or Bad?

TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV has excellent features, including a 4K QLED Smart TV and Google OS, offering you a great picture and audio output. With the Black Friday Sale going, you can get in hands with this Smart TV for a great value-for-money deal.

2. Is TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV Good for Gaming?

TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV has great gaming-specific features, be it on the 4K display supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate to a 240 Hz Variable Refresh Rate specifically for gaming. Also, you get 4 HDMI ports which can be used to connect to Gaming Consoles.

3. When Do Amazon Black Friday Deals Start?

The Black Friday Sale for Amazon will be starting on 17th of November in 2023. However, the Pre-Black Friday Deals will be starting before the official sale date.