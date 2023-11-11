Mukesh Ambani Gifts Wife Nita Ambani Customized Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited and Asia’s richest man, has given his wife, Nita Ambani, a $1.2 million customised Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The costly SUV is a tribute to Ambani’s riches and influence.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge is a high-performance variant of the Cullinan SUV, which is already one of the market’s most opulent SUVs. A 6.75-liter V12 engine delivers 592 horsepower and 900 lb-ft of torque in the Black Badge. It has a peak speed of 155 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Ambani’s Other Cars

Ambani is well-known for his passion for automobiles, and he owns some of the world’s most costly and beautiful vehicles. Among his other vehicles are a Bugatti Veyron, a Ferrari F12berlinetta, and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Ambani’s Wealth

Ambani is one of the world’s wealthiest men, with a net worth of more than $90 billion. His fortune stems from his ownership of Reliance Industries Limited, India’s largest private sector enterprise. Reliance sectors is involved in a number of sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, and telecommunications.

Reaction to the Gift

The gift of the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge has elicited conflicting views. Some have criticised Ambani’s gift as expensive and wasteful, while others have applauded him for his charity.

Positive Reactions

Some have lauded Ambani for his generosity and display of affection for his wife. They have also remarked on the car’s beauty and elegance.

“This is a truly special gift from a loving husband,” one social media commentator stated. “The car is absolutely stunning, and I’m sure Nita will love it.”

“Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world, but he never forgets to show his appreciation for his wife,” a different user said. “This gift is a testament to their love for each other.”

Negative Reactions

Others have called the gift exorbitant and wasteful. They have also stated that giving such a costly present at a time when many people are struggling financially is inappropriate.

“This is a ridiculous and unnecessary expense,” one detractor observed. “There are much better things that Mukesh Ambani could do with his money, such as donating it to charity.”

“This is a slap in the face to all the people who are struggling to make ends meet,” another critic added. “It’s outrageous that Mukesh Ambani would spend so much money on a car when there are so many people who need help.”

Mukesh Ambani’s gift has elicited a mixed response. Some have applauded him for his generosity, while others have chastised him for his wastefulness. It is worth noting that Ambani is not the first affluent individual to face criticism for his or her spending habits. However, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge’s hefty price tag has made it an easy target for detractors.

Conclusion

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge gift represents Ambani’s riches and power. It also serves as a reminder of India’s massive income disparity.