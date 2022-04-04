‘Big things start small, Bezos shares pic of Amazon’s office from early days

Jeff Bezos took to Instagram on Sunday, April 3 to share a memorable picture from his early days. He posted a picture (shown above) from the early days of his company, Amazon, captioning it as “big things start small.” Currently, Bezos is the second-richest man in the world.

The office featured in the post had ‘amazon.com’ spray painted on a banner, with a table visibly made out of a wooden door. Bezos also went onto share a video of the fourth spaceflight of his company Blue Origin. The video featured astronauts aboard the spaceflight of his company.

It is clear that Jeff Bezos has come a long way since he started his company Amazon. He started it as an online bookseller in 1994, and the business was operating on the money from the life savings of Bezos’ parents. The post depicting a door made into a desk represents how thrifty Bezos had to be in the time of need. Though the company only had a handful of workers then, Bezos always made it point to fulfil as many of their needs as possible.

The Journey of Bezos and his company:

Currently, Amazon.com Inc has a net worth $1.4 trillion and its founder Jeff Bezos is one of the richest in the world. Moreover, he even launched the company Blue Origin to pursue his interests in space travel. Bezos, however, still preserves various tokens of his older days highlighting the struggles. In fact, his desk is still made out of a wooden door with four pieces of wood as legs. Though a modern version, it is a reminder of the one from the 90s which he built himself. This was when Amazon’s headquarters shared a block with a pawn shop and and a heroin-needle exchange in Seattle, Washington.

In fact, the doors were even in use in 1999 when the company was a public one, with Bezos already being a billionaire. Reportedly, these desks made from doors represented a crucial aspect of the business: “spending money on things that matter” instead of ones that do not.

Moreover, the billionaire uses this token as a representation to recognise workers who bring forward idea that are essentially cost saving during meetings. These employees receive the award in the form of a miniature desk signed by the founder, called the “Door Desk Award.” The retail company has evidently made it a point to stick to some of its earliest roots to maintain its foundation.