Bijak secured $11.8 Mn in Series A funding round

Bijak, a B2B trade platform for the agricultural sector, has now secured $11.8 million in the funding round of Series A led by some of its existing investors which include the Bi Fund, Tempo Ventures, and Omnivore Partners, among others.

Bijak enables the traders, wholesalers, and food processors to keep a ledger of their transactions, access transparent pricing, logistics, and improve their working capital cycles.

The company which is being found in 2019 by the Mahesh, Nukul, Jitender, and Nikhil. Bijak aims to bridge the information asymmetry and lack of accountability across trade-in agricultural activities.

Co-Founder Nakul had said:

“Focused on addressing challenges such as accountability and trust in the B2B agri commodity trade, we are targeting a $200 billion market in India, which has almost five million plus middlemen. Additionally, we have customised the app for agricultural commodity traders, with terminologies used in the mandis (wholesale markets) that they are familiar with.”

