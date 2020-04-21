LottieFiles secured seed round from Adobe Fund for Design, and 500 Startups

LottieFlies, the creators of the animation file format dotLottie and the animation workflow platform, revealed that it has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a seed funding round from the 500 Startups and Adobe Fund for Design.

With its offices located in Kuala Lumpur, and San Francisco and with a user base across 60+ countries, the startup revealed that it will now be going to use the new funds towards the R&D and in making the file format even more capable and continue to invest in making its workflow platform and community even more powerful.

Co-founder and CTO Nattu Adnan added,

“The learning curve of design and related tools is steep, and implementing interactive content across platforms is a tenuous process for developers. To counter these inefficiencies, we have made LottieFiles super intuitive and one can perform most functions across the platform without writing a single line of code.”

Comments

comments