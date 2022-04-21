Biliti Electric to Construct Largest Electric Three-wheeler Plant For $150 million

American Biliti Electric is a California based company that manufactures and sells compact electric vehicles. Currently, the company has operations in 15 countries around the world.

Biliti Electric will now be partnering up with Gayam Motor Works which is a Hyderabad based company that produces and sells E-bicycles and e-autos. The two firms together, plan to construct and operate the world’s largest electric three-wheeler manufacturing factory in Telangana. This project is set to cost around $150 million USD (over Rs. 1,100 crores) and will be able to produce around two and a half lakh vehicles every single year.

This deal is one of the largest investments into the electric vehicles industry in India and the biggest ever in the state of Telangana. The entire structure is set to span a massive 200 acres and it will be built in two separate stages. The facility will be functional after the first stage is complete and around 18,000 vehicles can be produced a year and once it is completed, the facility can maximise its potential it around 2,50,000 vehicles produced annually. The first stage is set to be completed in the final quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year, while the entire unit is set to be completed sometime in 2024 according to official sources.

This is a great opportunity for Gayam Motor Works as they have the opportunity now to work with one of the biggest and established players in the electric vehicle industry and grow alongside them. Biliti Electric’s last mile delivery vehicle, Taskman is used around the world which includes countries like USA, Japan, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and even many African countries like Uganda and Kenya.

A last mile delivery refers to any transportation used by a business to transport their merchandise and products from the closest distribution centre to their final destination.

Taskman is used by many firms around the world including Amazon, Tata, Walmart and Grofers. The American electric vehicle producer currently has factories set up in their home country, Portugal and Kenya which makes their India plant their fourth manufacturing centre.

Biliti is one of the pioneers in the industry and they have always had innovation of the field as one of their core values. A problem with e-vehicles is the concept of charging. However, their technology allows enables the battery in vehicles to be removed and replaced by a new fresh one in under a minute.