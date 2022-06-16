Bill Gates Blasts Crypto, NFTs as Based on ‘Greater-Fool’ Theory

Bill Gates, who was a speaker at a conference on climate change on Tuesday, referred to cryptocurrency schemes like nonfungible tokens as “shams” and said that they are “built on the greater-fool notion.” He said this about the fact that these schemes are “built on the greater-fool notion.” These cryptocurrency schemes were referred to as “scams” by Gates. These projects make use of tokens that are incompatible with other tokens and cannot be exchanged for them.

Bill Gates cracked a joke about how “obviously, pricy digital images of monkeys would benefit the world enormously” during a TechCrunch event that took place in Berkeley, California. He asserts that he does not currently own any long or short positions in the asset at this time and does not have any plans to do so.

In the past, Bill Gates has been vocal about his disapproval of cryptocurrencies, and he has even engaged in a dispute with Elon Musk on the subject of whether or not Bitcoin is too dangerous for private investors, as well as the environmental harm that is caused by the mining of cryptocurrencies. This past Tuesday, Mr. Gates, in his capacity as the founder of the Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund, which he established in 2015, addressed the issue of how difficult it is to recruit engineers from Silicon Valley to work in industries such as the production of steel and chemicals, which require lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions. Specifically, Mr. Gates was referring to the fact that it is difficult to recruit engineers from Silicon Valley to work in industries like these. For instance, the manufacture of steel and the production of chemicals are both instances of such enterprises.

As part of a larger sell-off of cryptocurrencies that was fueled by more than projected inflation in the United States as well as the halting of withdrawals by the lending platform Celsius, Bitcoin had a drop of more than 15 percent on Monday and a drop of 5.4 percent on Tuesday. This was part of a larger sell-off of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Even NFT collections that are very well-liked among celebrities, like the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), are impacted by the issue in question.

Aside from that, Gates stood behind the support of digital banking projects by his nonprofit organizations, which he described as “hundreds of times more efficient” than cryptocurrencies, which he has endorsed himself. Gates also stood behind the support of digital banking projects by his nonprofit organizations. Additionally, Gates supported the initiatives that his charitable organizations were working on to improve digital banking. This was said as a reaction to those individuals who have voiced their doubts over the statement that cryptocurrencies are the money of the future.

In addition to his roles as the founder of Bloomberg LP and the company’s largest shareholder, Michael Bloomberg is an investor in Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Bloomberg is also a stakeholder in Bloomberg.