How To Get Mods On Gorilla Tag

Adding mods makes for more fun play, which is why we decided to give you this guide that shows you what mods are, and how you can get your hands on some to play Gorilla Tag. Mods are extra data that can be built-into video games, giving them an updated appearance. Mods are essentially shorthand for modifications and are typically created by gaming syndicates in order to enhance or change the gameplay.

Most games allow players to alter the game in order to make the experience more enjoyable, however, not every developer supports altering their games. As an aside, the developers of games are not against players using mods, although they recommend using mods on private servers only.

The developers of Gorilla Tag permit the usage of mods if it is within private lobbies or rooms which cannot be joined on the vanilla version of the game, and other players within the lobby are okay with a player using the mod. Playing games using these types of mods is only possible if you are hosting a private game, or invited to do so.

Even in private lobbies, players can and will report you for using mods, be sure that everybody is fine with this. If cosmetic modding is one form of modding, make it a private lobby, and make it a possibility to enter a modding through the clock. If you were placed a Cosmetic Mod, then head up to Level 1 and it is potential so you can equip it.

To mod Gorilla Tag correctly, you need a PC or laptop, and you will need a USB-C cable to connect your Oculus Quest to your PC (be sure to enable developer mode on your Oculus). Even if you are playing Gorilla Tag with a standalone Oculus headset, you cannot do the necessary file manipulation necessary for installing mods without connecting your headset to the PC.

You can download your Quest Patcher of choice at this link, then install it to the same disk where Gorilla Tag is installed. Double-click on the EXE to launch Monke Mod Manager which can be downloaded from here, and Mod Manager will automatically locate your Gorilla Tag installation and download itself. The mod manager should detect automatically where you installed Quest, if not, you can navigate there using file manager. Select MonkeyMapLoader from the list, make sure it is checked, then hit On Install/Update to install Map Loader into the Gorilla Tag.

In the QuestPatcher app, go to Browse mods and choose the MonkeMapLoader.qmod you downloaded in order to install the MonkeMapLoader.qmod file. If you want to install gorilla materials people made that did not come with the mod, just drag and drop a.gmat file to the Gorilla Tag/BepInEx/Materials folder. Mods can be downloaded from Gorilla Tag Mods Discord which can be found here.

Be sure to learn about mods before getting them, since there are also extra steps mods might need. Conclusion This review should have answered all your questions regarding the game, now go ahead and download this awesome game and have fun.