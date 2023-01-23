Binance charity to assist more than 30,000 web3 scholarships

The Binance Charity Scholar Program (BCSP) will also offer Web3 courses allowing students to upskill without having to overcome unnecessary financial barriers. Crypto exchange Binance is gearing up to bring greater educational opportunities in the rapidly emerging Web 3 space. As per the latest development, Binance Charity will be funding over 30,000 Web3 scholarships as part of the Binance Scholar Program.

The Binance Charity Scholar Program (BCSP) will also offer Web3 courses allowing students to upskill without having to overcome unnecessary financial barriers. In their blog post last week, Binance Charity explained that “We recognize that digital education and skills development can be out of reach for many, resulting in a blockchain industry that lacks diversity and talent. The Binance Scholar Program changes all that, covering the costs of tuition and course fees at some of the world’s leading universities, colleges and vocational training providers.”

About the Charity Program

The BCSP serves as a platform offering interested individuals access to necessary skills. In addition to offering support with course fees, the program also involves the provision of offering work opportunities for individuals to seek experience.

For implementing BSP, Binance distributed nearly $2.2 million in BUSD to prominent educational institutions across multiple countries. Last year, Binance Charity partnered with and funded Nigerian-based tech school Utiva by offering Web3 education to 50,000 students. Furthermore, BCSP has also formed a collaboration with the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation. This is to help all the Ukrainians who have lost their jobs due to the war with Russia.

Additionally, Binance Charity has also received partnership support from Binance Academy, the non-profit blockchain educational portal of Binance. Helen Hai also added: “We’re seeing interest from a diverse range of people, including a great ratio of women […] With so many more education initiatives with amazing partners in the pipeline, we’ve never been more excited to build a more inclusive Web3 world”.

In implementing the BSP, Binance Charity disbursed over $2.2 million (in BUSD) in 2022 to prominent educational institutions and organizations from several countries, including Nigeria, Germany, Senegal, Australia, South Africa, France, Cyprus, Ukraine and Brazil.

One of these educational institutions is the Nigerian-based tech school Utiva, which Binance Charity partnered with to fund the Web3 education of 50,000 students while providing 1,000 scholarship slots to an exclusive one-year intensive training program designed to help its participants gain employment in the blockchain industry.

Binance Charity also formed a collaboration with the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation and the popular tech community Lviv IT Cluster to assist Eastern Ukrainians who lost their jobs due to the ongoing war with Russia. Here, the scholarship program will focus on equipping these individuals with the skills needed to re-enter the job market.

Other popular educational bodies and organizations involved in the scholarhip program include the University of Western Australia, the University of Nicosia in Cyprus, the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (Blockchain Center) in Germany, the French-based tech school network Simplon, and the Women In Tech organization.