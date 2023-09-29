Binance Ends Operations in Russia confirming its complete withdrawal

Binance, one of the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, ends its operations in Russia. The decision comes as part of Binance’s strategy to focus on expanding its presence in over 100 other countries and regions. Binance’s decision to exit the Russian market comes amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny and tightening regulations in the country. Russian authorities have recently introduced new laws aimed at regulating the cryptocurrency industry, including stringent reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions and the prohibition of cryptocurrency mining activities. These developments have created an uncertain and challenging environment for cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.

The company has finalized a sales agreement with Commex. A Binance executive articulated that conducting business in Russia does not align with the company’s compliance strategy. He stressed, ‘We maintain our belief in the enduring growth of the Web3 industry on a global scale and will channel our efforts toward the 100+ other countries where we maintain a presence

Binance’s Complete Withdrawal from the Russian Market

Binance ends operation in Russia on Wednesday, confirming its complete withdrawal from the Russian market. In their statement, Binance revealed that they had reached an agreement to sell their entire business operations in Russia to Commex. Commex, as per their website, is described as “a centralized cryptocurrency exchange supported by leading crypto venture capital.”

To facilitate a seamless transition for its current Russian user base, Binance mentioned that the off-boarding process will span over the course of one year. The cryptocurrency exchange also underscored that the financial specifics of this deal would remain confidential, emphasizing:

It is important to note that with this sale, Binance fully exits Russia.

Binance’s Distinct Approach to the Russian Exit

“Unlike comparable agreements made by international companies in Russia, Binance clarified that it will not receive any ongoing revenue share from the sale, and it retains no option to repurchase shares in the business.”

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) provided additional insights into the sale of Binance’s Russian operations to Commex on Thursday. In a post on X, he stated, “Commex does not cater to U.S. or EU users. They have implemented IP and KYC restrictions. These conditions were part of our negotiation … Their design, APIs, and other aspects closely resemble those of Binance, a choice we made to ensure a seamless user experience.” CZ further emphasized, “I am not the ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) of Commex, nor do I hold any shares there. The agreement does not include any provisions for buyback.”

Noah Perlman, Binance’s chief compliance officer, elaborated on the matter: “As we look toward the future, we recognize that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance’s compliance strategy.”

Binance’s Strategic Shift Towards Global Expansion and Collaboration with Commex

“We maintain our optimism in the enduring development of the global Web3 industry and will concentrate our efforts on the 100+ other countries within our operational purview,” Perlman expressed. As per Binance’s official website, the cryptocurrency exchange serves customers in over 100 countries worldwide, although only 45 countries are explicitly listed.

Binance clarified, stating, “A segment of newly registered Russian users who complete the KYC process will be promptly redirected to Commex, with the volume gradually increasing over time.” The exchange elaborated further: “Over the next several months, Binance will sunset all exchange services and business lines in Russia.”

As Binance ends operations in Russia, it reflects the challenges faced by cryptocurrency exchanges in navigating evolving regulatory landscapes. With a commitment to compliance, the exchange is focusing on global expansion in over 100 countries. This move underscores the dynamism of the crypto industry, where adaptability is key. Binance’s willingness to relinquish its Russia business without ongoing revenue or buyback options signals its dedication to adhering to regulatory demands and providing a seamless user experience. As the crypto community watches how Binance navigates these changes, it highlights the exchange’s resolve to continue offering a secure and reliable platform in an ever-evolving digital asset landscape.

