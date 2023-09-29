SEC delays Bitcoin ETF applications of BlackRock, Invesco, and Bitwise

The cryptocurrency world is once again on tenterhooks as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced yet another delay in its decision regarding the approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from three prominent financial firms: BlackRock, Invesco, and Bitwise. These three companies had submitted their respective Bitcoin ETF proposals earlier this year, each hoping to become the first to offer a regulated ETF tracking the world’s most famous cryptocurrency. However, the SEC delays Bitcoin ETF applications, leaving investors and crypto enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the outcome.

SEC Extends Decision Deadline for BlackRock, Invesco, and Bitwise Bitcoin ETFs Amid Government Shutdown Concerns

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again deferred its decision on several proposals for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including applications from financial giants BlackRock and Invesco, as well as the cryptocurrency-focused Bitwise. According to multiple filings made on September 28, these postponements have occurred earlier than initially anticipated, catching many applicants by surprise who had been expecting responses from the securities regulator between October 16 and 19.

The timing of these deferments is intricately linked to the imminent possibility of a U.S. government shutdown, which could potentially materialize on October 1 if Congress fails to reach a consensus on various funding bills for government operations. At present, Congress is tasked with passing 12 distinct full-year funding bills by the close of September to prevent such a shutdown. The potential shutdown could disrupt the operations of various federal agencies, including financial regulatory bodies such as the SEC.

The SEC has a history of postponing decisions on Bitcoin ETFs, with a prior series of delays occurring in late August, coinciding with the initial deadline. Looking to the future, the next set of deadlines for these seven firms is slated for approximately mid-January, although there remains a chance for these deadlines to be further extended. Ultimately, the SEC must arrive at a conclusive decision by mid-March.

Confidence in the Approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF Increases

The likelihood of a Bitcoin ETF receiving approval has gained momentum in recent months. In August, Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, raised the probability of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the end of 2023 from 65% to 75%.

This surge in optimism can be attributed to a pivotal ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals Circuit in favor of Grayscale over the SEC, indicating a more favorable atmosphere for such approvals. Balchunas has gone as far as to increase the odds to 95% by the close of 2024. Up to this point, the U.S. SEC has refrained from approving any Bitcoin spot ETF, citing concerns related to regulatory clarity and investor protection.

The competition among these financial heavyweights, each with its unique approach to addressing regulatory concerns, highlights the diversity of ideas within the crypto ETF space. While investors had hoped for a swift resolution, the SEC’s deliberate pace underscores the need for prudence in a rapidly evolving market.

As the cryptocurrency community patiently awaits the SEC’s decision, the broader conversation about regulation in the crypto industry continues. This delay serves as a reminder that achieving the right balance between innovation and investor protection remains a complex challenge for regulators, and the resolution of these ETF applications will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the future of cryptocurrencies in traditional finance.

The ongoing delays in Bitcoin ETF applications from industry giants like BlackRock, Invesco, and Bitwise underscore the regulatory complexities and cautious approach to the cryptocurrency market in the United States. This pivotal decision has far-reaching implications, with the potential to significantly reshape the landscape of crypto investing. The delay is not unexpected, given the SEC’s longstanding concerns about market manipulation, liquidity, and investor protection. These concerns have been a persistent roadblock to the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs. However, the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies and mounting demand from both institutional and retail investors are exerting pressure on the SEC to provide much-needed regulatory clarity.

