The metaverse has become a big hit after Facebook has changed its name to meta. This has also helped NFTs find a new home and a proper use case, as NFTs can be treated as real assets in the virtual world. In fact, the largest NFT marketplace in the centralized space, that is, Binance NFT, is working on a gaming metaverse. They plan to make it the best one to date, and I am also really excited about it.

The plan

Binance NFT has successfully onboarded 60 gaming projects on their platforms since June 2021. They also sold over 10 lakh gaming NFTs over this time. Binance has also launched an IGO (Initial game offering) just like an IDO. Their goal with this was also to build a gaming metaverse. We should also note that Binance NFT is not just for buying and selling NFTs. It is a virtual space that merges with video games, NFTs, 3d world, and an entire economy.

The space is also a platform for artists and game developers that are launching new projects every month. And all these projects have received a very good response from investors and the public. This is the reason that Binance NFT is working on a gaming metaverse. This can change the way the entire metaverse is interacted with and also create a lot of investment opportunities.

What will be special about this?

From the perspective of gamers and developers, Binance NFT is the way to go because of the fast pace at which it is growing. It brings the highest returns on NFT sales and the best performance for the Initial game offering. Binance is also a big name that has attracted a lot of partners and ventures capitalist to make it even bigger.

Coming from an investor perspective, it is a one-stop for gaming where you can find all the top gaming projects. Binance will also bring regular updates to make sure any bugs if there, are fixed and the experience is top-notch. It will be a great place for everyone and will bring a lot of new projects in the future as well.

