Binance pay launches in Brazil to accept crypto payment

The world’s top blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, Binance Pay, launches in Brazil, giving local businesses a fresh payment option that might draw in more customers, speed up transaction times, and cut expenses. Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BNB), Ether (ETH), and USDT are just a few of the more than 70 cryptocurrencies that are supported by Binance Pay, a contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment option. Users don’t pay any fees, and businesses may accept payments with a solution that quickly and safely transfers money from one wallet to another. Brazilian-based businesses have the option of receiving payments in either Brazilian Real or cryptocurrency directly to their wallets.

Binance Pay launches in Brazil with a few partners, including website builder WordPress, which provides the e-commerce plugin WooCommerce, and Weo titles, a gaming store that sells merchandise for well-known titles like Free Fire (Garena), Valorant, and League of Legends (Riot Games). The first gaming site in Latin America to accept cryptocurrency payments is Weo Games.

Integrating Binance Pay

Consumers in Brazil follow a similar procedure to make cryptocurrency payments as they do for public-powered fiat payments (Pix). The Binance Pay entry point can be added by retailers to their checkout process. After scanning a QR Code, customers can pay via the Web checkout or the Binance app. They can choose the most appropriate token at the time to pay for each purchase from the various tokens in their wallet. Accessing Binance Pay will allow businesses and retailers to integrate the service.

Product Expansion

According to the General Manager

Guilherme Nazar, general manager of Binance in Brazil, offered his thoughts on the development. The executive claims that the launch represents a new turning point in the acceptance of cryptocurrency as a legitimate payment method. Nazar further pointed out that Binance Pay will provide businesses with increased security, reduced expenses, and quick transaction processing. Additionally, he stated that Merchants who use Binance Pay will gain access to more potential new customers.

