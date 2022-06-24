Binance scores Cristiano Ronaldo as partner for NFT push

Preparations for an exclusive, multiyear NFT partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo have been announced by Binance, a well-known cryptocurrency exchange platform around the globe, according to a statement. The two of them will be together for many years to come. The agreement’s conditions are anticipated to remain in place for a long period.

News of Binance’s intentions to commence an international marketing campaign to promote Web3 and provide fans of the well-known player an appealing gateway into the NFT industry has been released. The press release that was put out included this information. A press release with this information was sent to the appropriate individuals in the news media.

One of the parameters of a partnership struck between Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo is that they would work together to create several one-of-a-kind NFT collections. The NFT marketplace on Binance will be the only location where these collections may be purchased. It was agreed that the first collection for 2015 would be on sale later this year and include designs that Ronaldo and the company collaborated on. There will be a collection of these designs as well. A compilation is as comprehensive as this one has never been released before.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: “through his honesty, competency, and humanitarian activities he has acquired one of the world’s most loyal fan followings,” said about the arrangement. Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-class football player who has also made a name for himself as a cultural and business icon. This is on top of the fact that he’s an elite athlete on the globe.

“We are thrilled to present his admirers with uncommon interaction possibilities to connect with Ronaldo and own a piece of famous sports history,” he said. According to him, “We are happy to provide his followers a unique opportunity to contact Ronaldo.” We are excited to provide his fans unique opportunity to interact with notable sports stars,” the business said in a statement. A piece of Ronaldo’s renowned sports history, as he put it, is something we are thrilled to be able to provide to his followers. Because of this, we’re glad that we can provide these unique chances for interaction.

When I realized that the NFT platform may provide users with access to previously unavailable data and events, my interest was piqued. A Ronaldo statement reacted in a way to the arrangement with the bitcoin exchange company: “My relationship with the fans is tremendously important.” According to the Portuguese striker, “I’m sure the fans will love it just as much.” Simply describing it as “amazing” is an understatement.