How To Get Leafeon In Pokemon Go

Let us look at methods for getting a Leafeon, All you have to do to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon GO is farm 25 Eevee Candy, rename Eevee as Linnea or Rea, and then evolve Eevee in Pokemon GO. If you do not have Leafeon and Glaceon yet, you can use a neat trick that guarantees you Eevee evolves to either Leafeon or Glaceon.

A module with the Mossy Lure attracts Pokemon for 30 minutes, but more importantly, will ensure the evolution of Leafeon, as long as there is a nearby Eevee evolving. Simply put one of these lures into a Pokestop; if a Mossu Lure is placed, you can evolve any Eevee you own to Leafeon as long as they are within range of that Pokestop (close enough for them to turn).

Having used the Eevee Naming Trick once before in Pokemon Go, in order to evolve Gen IV Mon, Leafeon, and Glaceon, you will have to purchase or obtain a Glacial Lure module as well as a Mossy Lure module. You do not have to go around and use Eevee as your partner this time, but be sure you either have the Mossy Lure Module (200 PokeCoins at the Shop, or rewarded from quests) to obtain a Leafeon or Glaceon; or the Glacial Lure Module (200 PokeCoins at the Shop, or rewarded from quests) to obtain Glaceon.

Doing this not only draws Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokemon into an area, it also makes Eevee eligible for evolution to a Grass-type Leafeon. Leafeon would function as an excellent offensive Pokemon, and could also simply serve as a fun showcase piece for players lucky enough to own a shiny version. The latest update for Pokemon Go added the Mossy Lure module in Pokemon Go, allowing players to turn Eevee into a Grass-type Leafeon if used properly.