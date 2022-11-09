Binance shared user’s data with Russian Govt : Report

It is revealed by a report that, with the motive of increasing its cryptocurrency exchange market presence in Russia, the cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance has helped the Russian authorities with user data.

Last year Binance has been working with the Financial stability board which is one of the governmental agencies of Russia. Binance has been helping the organization in context to the user’s data of the opposition party figure Alexei Navalny. He has been leading the network to uncover the corruption in the government and now has been in prison by the Putin government.

These reports are shared against Binance platforms privacy policy norms and if these allegations are true. Binance will be considered to help the Russian government in the wake of increasing their business in Russia. As per the report, it is said that Binance shared the details of names and addresses to the Russian financial authority about all the transactions linked to Alexei Navalny.

Reports from the Reuters Publication also suggest that finance has been helping with their client’s data to the Russian government and was helped the government in tracking the bitcoin accounts linked to Alexei Navalny. This move has been considered an antistate crime and he has been jailed by the Putin government in Moscow in April 2021.

According to the reports, the financial intelligence unit of Russia which is also called Rosfinmonitorign had asked Eastern Europe head of Binance Gleb Kostarev to provide the client details such as names and addresses to track the millions of dollars that have been raised by Navalny.

Rosfinmonitoring Which is seen as the successor of the KGB works under the federal security services as one of the security service units of the Putin government. These funds were raised by Navalny for working on the corruption motives of president Putin and the international cryptocurrency donations were planned to be used for the same.

As per the claims of the Binance, their representative was not having much of a choice but to consent to the Russian government’s request. although Binance has reported that the Russian government was not explicitly discovering the records of Navalny, it was actively looking for the complaints of the individual involved against Russia before it invaded Ukraine.

After the invasion of Ukraine Binance has said that it has halted its relationship with the Russian government but continued to allow Russian citizens access to the cryptocurrency exchange platform till recent times. But due to the European Union’s sanctions this month, Binance has to Limit its services to Russian customers.