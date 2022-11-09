Crypto players are spending on US Midterm elections

The midterm elections in the US, have been witnessing a huge amount of spending on cryptocurrency investment into them.

This has been done as a revival measure from the recent heavy losses from the crypto market investment. These cryptocurrency investments in the US elections are criticized by the Congress party in the house, with the view that direct regulations should be taken for any huge amount of transaction of digital assets.

This move has been taken by the companies and individuals to back the political candidates who have been you are to work in the Crypto industry-friendly environment in the country. Political parties like Congress are seen to be in the process of working on the registration of crypto commodities and stable coins which will be considered as a cryptocurrency that will be pegged with the US dollar.

The Crypto market has been witnessing a huge amount of doldrums in recent times with the price fluctuation of Bitcoin which has slipped by about 70% from its peak. The recent announcement of Binance to acquire its rival company FTX has also scored the cryptocurrency investment prospect. The founder of FTX Sam Bankman Fried has contributed nearly $40 million to the campaigns in the US elections which is considered to be one of the largest individual donations into the elections. Most of the spending and the support done by FTX founder was for the democrats in this election.

Ryan Salame, who is the CEO of the FTX subsidiary is considered the 14th biggest individual Donor in the elections with an amount of approximately $23.6 million in the support of republicans in the elections. He also supported $100,000 for the Republican of West Virginia Alex Mooney. This investment will be beneficial for the report of forms as the process of influencing the law and the policy makers for questioning the digital assets legislation in the next few months, as a process of regularized digital asset moderation in the country.

Cryptocurrency markets Coinbase and Robinhood also spent the crypto reserves into these midterm elections. The crypto exchange platform Coinbase has done $11,000 and Robinhood has spent $44,000 respectively.

This investment will be beneficial for influencing the law and the policymakers to question the digital assets legislation in the next few months, as a process of regularized digital asset moderation in the country.

One crypto-related bill is already in the chair of the US Financial Service committee and is working on the bill proceedings for the stablecoins which will be able to evaluate the easiest approach for issuing stablecoins in the country.

The cryptocurrency platform, Circle is demanding to make a stem between helping the companies today in the customer tension aspect. The Digital commodities customer protection act of 2020 will help the authority in the creation of a systematic regulatory framework for cryptocurrency in the country.