Binance temporarily disables deposits, withdrawals; says ‘system maintenance’

Binance- The company with the face-name of the world’s biggest crypto-exchange is running down once again. Many users are complaining that they can not just access the exchange’s platforms and trading services anymore. This issue was cleared by just the CEO Changpeng Zhao, with CZ tweeting.

Disk issue with one cluster. Will be fixed shortly. Thank you for your understanding. 🙏🙏🙏 Should not have sent the last tweet. Slapping myself now. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 11, 2021

#Binance has temporarily suspended withdrawals of $ETH and Ethereum-based tokens in order to address a congestion issue. Rest assured funds are #SAFU and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Updates to follow. — Binance (@binance) February 19, 2021

Afterward, the Binance executive likewise uncovered that the bunch being referred to as essential for the center coordinating motor. Binance took a stab at restarting the center coordinating motor, in any case,

“the data validation came up with a warning flag, an inconsistency between the master and slaves.” “The team is running a tool to fix it. Something they know how to do. Will take a bit longer,”

-Said Binance’s CEO.

Here is how Twitter is up with Binance run down-

Within the moments when this issue was visible in the light, the crypto-exchange company was really quick to come up with a short notice of system maintenance.

The notice says-

“Binance has suspended deposits, withdrawals, spot and margin trading, P2P trading, OTC Portal trading, savings & redemption, as well as asset transfers from sub-accounts, margin accounts, futures accounts, and fiat wallets.”

It ought to be noted, in any case, that this is the second time the crypto trade’s organization has confronted issues this week, with the equivalent slamming on the rear of the Tesla-energized Bitcoin climb a couple of days back. At that point, CZ had tweeted.