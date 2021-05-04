Binance To Donate over 1000 Oxygen Connectors to India

Cryptocurrency exchange company- Binance is yet another one of the latest organizations in the world to support India’s efforts for the containment of the “second wave” of the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement was made by the company’s CEO Mr. Changpeng Zhao. He tweeted about this on twitter when he announced that their Charity team (Binance Charity) has secured about 175 oxygen connectors worth $200,000 and would arrive in Indian hospitals within seven days.

The Tweet by Mr. Zhao read- “Our charity team @BinanceBCF have so far located 175 oxygen connectors in available stock in Asia, cost roughly $200k, and it should arrive in Indian hospitals in 7 days. Still working on 1000 more. Our prayers go out to everyone in India fighting this pandemic. Stay SAFU!”

Binance is among the many companies from the crypto community to come forward to help India in its big fight against COVID-19

Binance is one of the world’s top blockchain and cryptocurrency exchange. It provides platform to change various cryptocurrencies. It is the largest crypto currency exchange in terms of trading volume. Binance platform is all about increasing the freedom of money for users. It features an incomparable arrangement of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and much more.

The company was founded by Changpeng Zhao in July 2017. He is a software developer who had previously created high frequency trading software for brokers.

Binance was initially a China based company but then later moved away due to China’s ever increasing regulation of cryptocurrency.