Binance to offer ride-hailing services in partnership with Splyt

The largest crypto exchange globally, Binance plans to offer ride-hailing services. Ride-hailing is a service where a rider hires a personal driver to get to their destination. The crypto exchange has partnered with Splyt for the same. It also means that users will be able to pay with cryptocurrencies for the services.

Book your ride with #Binance, and pay in crypto (no need to convert to fiat).https://t.co/ueGYyy6XVm — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 14, 2022

Binance partners with Splyt

This partnership makes Binance the first crypto exchange to offer ride-hailing services on its platform. Once the integration is complete and they enable the option, users can go to Binance’s marketplace to use the service and pay with crypto. Since it will be all on Binance, there is also the integration of Binance pay to make the payment.

I don’t recall any riding apps that offer crypto as a payment medium. So, for enthusiasts, this is a great option to have. And it’s not that Splyt is a very small company. They are present in 150+ nations and have a lot of offerings from trips, tickets, and basic ride services. The company is also partnered with Alipay, Booking.com, and many other well-known platforms.

The co-founder and CEO of Splyt, Philipp Mintchin, said that they are excited to partner with Binance as it integrates the ride services to become a superapp. For the company, this partnership is huge as it opens up its services to millions of Binance users globally. And since there will be almost no friction in using Splyt’s services due to the in-app integration on Binance, it will be a big advantage.

About Splyt

Splyt is the premier on-demand services network and a superapp enabler. It builds superapps and travel platforms by integrating ride-hailing, transfer, scooter, bike-sharing, and experience providers. With a single integration with Splyt, smartphone users may have a seamless one-stop experience without having to download extra apps.

Splyt is located in over 2,000 locations and 150 countries. It is led by a multi-national team that speaks over 20 languages and hails from 25 different nations. With social centers in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo, Splyt is a remote-first company. Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures are among the top investors in Splyt.

