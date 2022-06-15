Persona 5 Royal And Persona 3 Portable Are Coming To Steam

Persona 5 Royal launches for Steam, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on Oct. 21, with Persona 4 Golden and P3P coming at some point in the following year. The Persona series has long been synonymous with PlayStation, so it makes sense that PlayStation 5 would also receive ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden — Persona 5 Royal was already playable on PS5 through backward compatibility and was included in the PS Plus Collection before it was removed earlier this year. With Persona 3, 4, and 5 now announced for Xbox, PlayStation 5, (PS5), and Steam, the odd person out is the Nintendo Switch.

It is highly probable that Sony and Atlus/Sega do have a three-year exclusive deal, and that Atlus releases Persona 5 Royal on Microsoft once that agreement is up. Neither game has a release date, either — all we know is that Persona 5 Royal is coming to PC and Xbox on the 21st of October, so the other two are assumed to come later.

Persona 4 Golden is available through Steam now, but soon, it, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 5 Royal are all coming out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and they will all be included with the Xbox Game Pass. Persona 3 Portable is probably going to be the last to be released, apparently at some point in 2023 given the later-year timeline, New Ports is expected to come out. Of the three titles, the more surprising reveal may be Persona 3 Portable, a title that has not seen a release since the PlayStation Networks Persona 3 Portable was released over ten years ago, on September 22, 2012.

Atlus confirmed this via a press release, stating all three JRPGs would come to PlayStation, which seemed a crazy oversight considering this is where the series started 25 years ago. Atlus has mostly released the Persona series on PlayStation hardware in the past, so seeing it happening once more on PlayStation 5 is something to look forward to.