Binance.US Reacts to Regulatory Crackdown with Suspension of USD Deposits

Binance.US, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Thursday its decision to suspend U.S. dollar deposits, while its banking partners are preparing to temporarily halt fiat dollar withdrawal channels starting from June 13.

This move comes just days after Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, were sued by U.S. regulators. In a tweet at 10:33 p.m. EDT, Binance.US stated that it is taking proactive measures to transition into a crypto-only exchange for the time being.

However, the exchange assured its customers that trading, staking, deposits, and withdrawals in cryptocurrency will remain fully operational.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance and its founder on Monday, followed by a lawsuit against Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency platform in the United States, a day later.

These actions represent a significant escalation of regulatory crackdowns on the crypto industry, following the previous year’s collapse of FTX.

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. financial regulators expressed support for freezing Binance’s assets, as revealed in a U.S. SEC filing submitted to a federal court. Matthew Dibb, the COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds, acknowledged that Binance.US is a much smaller business compared to its international counterpart.

He noted that the suspension of withdrawals is likely to cause concern and panic among users. Dibb also mentioned that given the ongoing comments and issues faced by Binance from the SEC and regulators in recent days, such developments were expected.

The news had a limited impact on cryptocurrency prices, with bitcoin experiencing a marginal decline to $26,496 during Friday’s Asian trading session.

It was on track for a weekly loss of approximately 2%, having reached a low point of $25,350 earlier in the week due to nerves surrounding the SEC’s crackdown. Binance’s BNB token also experienced a slight decrease, sliding 0.46% to $261.46.

Regulatory Actions Trigger Binance.US

Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Markets, observed that the market’s reaction has been relatively muted thus far, suggesting that it may have either dismissed the news or not fully comprehended its implications.

In its tweet on Thursday, Binance.US described the SEC’s stance on cryptocurrencies as “extremely aggressive and intimidating” and vowed to vigorously defend itself, its customers, and the industry against what it deems as baseless attacks from the SEC.

Following the lawsuits, the crypto industry has been critical of Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. SEC. However, Gensler has rejected the notion that the agency is attempting to stifle the crypto industry.

Wayne Huang, the Co-founder and CEO of XREX Inc, a blockchain-enabled financial institution operating the XREX USD-crypto exchange, highlighted that as regulatory scrutiny continues, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and industry players will likely specialize in different roles to collectively enhance the user experience.

The decision by Binance.US to suspend U.S. dollar deposits and potentially halt fiat dollar withdrawal channels is likely to have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry.

Customers of Binance.US may become concerned about their ability to deposit and withdraw funds in traditional fiat currency, leading to increased worry and uncertainty.

The disruption in these services could cause inconvenience and potentially impact the confidence of users in the platform. This move reflects the intensifying regulatory scrutiny faced by Binance and the wider crypto industry, following recent lawsuits by U.S. regulators.

The actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) highlight a growing crackdown on crypto exchanges, signaling potential challenges for the industry as a whole.

It remains to be seen how this development will impact the broader cryptocurrency market, as investors and market participants gauge the implications of these regulatory actions on the stability and viability of exchanges.

The decision by Binance.US to suspend U.S. dollar deposits and potentially restrict fiat dollar withdrawals, along with the lawsuits filed by the U.S. SEC against Binance and Coinbase, signify a significant escalation of regulatory scrutiny on the cryptocurrency industry.

Comments

comments