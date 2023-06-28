Biographer of Elon Musk Reveals His Astonishing Transformation into a ‘Dark Demon’ Mode

Renowned biographer Walter Isaacson recently unveiled a lesser-known aspect of billionaire Elon Musk’s personality—a darker side that occasionally emerges. Isaacson states that while engrossed in a particular task, the SpaceX founder can become rather unpleasant, entering what Isaacson calls “demon mode.” Furthermore, Isaacson noted that Musk exhibits a tangible lack of empathy toward individuals who do not share his relentless drive for success.

Interestingly enough, Isaacson made these revelations during a Twitter Spaces interview on June 22, which serves as an ironic twist given Musk’s ownership of the social media platform. Isaacson, who has been diligently compiling a book on the life of the Tesla founder, has conducted extensive interviews with individuals close to Musk, including his former partner, Grimes.

According to reports, the musician Grimes coined the term “demon mode” to depict Elon Musk’s intense states of hyperfocus, attributing it to his exceptional ability to “get things done.” During these periods, Musk’s demeanor can be unpleasant, and he exhibits a limited sense of empathy towards individuals who lack his intense drive and urgency.

Scheduled for release in September, Walter Isaacson’s forthcoming book contains another instance of the billionaire’s peculiar behavior. Isaacson shared an example during the interview, describing how Musk would enter a “dark” state and mercilessly criticize his colleagues.

Elon Musk’s Behavior: A Partial Occurrence and Its Potential Origins

“He’d go dark and I’d know that he was just going to rip that person apart,” explained Isaacson, emphasizing Musk’s brutal approach. “The thing that I noticed is that once he finishes doing it — and it was never physical and it was almost done in a flat monotone — but he would just really attack people and then a few days later, if they absorbed the lesson, he’d forget about it,” disclosed the biographer. “It would be as if he went from becoming Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde and then didn’t even think that much or remember that much of how tough he had been on people.”

Fortunately, according to Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk’s critical behavior is not a constant occurrence, as it reportedly happens only about 20 percent of the time. Isaacson speculates that this “dark streak” in Musk’s personality might stem from the bullying he endured during his childhood and the intense dynamics of his home life.

Isaacson also suggests that Elon Musk has a penchant for drama in his personal and professional life. “He is someone who feels most at ease when he is in the midst of a storm or upheaval,” added Isaacson.

UNILAD has attempted to contact Elon Musk for a comment on these revelations.

The Remarkable Traits of Elon Musk and its Impact on Innovation

In addition to his remarks about Elon Musk’s behavior, Walter Isaacson also shed light on other aspects of the billionaire’s personality. According to Isaacson, Musk possesses an insatiable curiosity and an extraordinary ability to think outside the box. He has an unwavering belief in his ideas and exceptional determination to turn his visions into reality.

Isaacson emphasized that Musk’s drive for innovation often pushes him to the limits, leading to intense work schedules and demanding expectations for himself and those around him. This relentless pursuit of success has propelled him to achieve remarkable feats with his companies, such as SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink.

Despite his occasional criticism and intensity, Isaacson acknowledges Musk’s remarkable accomplishments and significant impact on various industries, including space exploration, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

While the revelations about Musk’s behavior may provide a glimpse into a lesser-known side of the billionaire, it is essential to consider the entirety of his complex personality and the transformative influence he has had on technology and entrepreneurship.

Comments

comments