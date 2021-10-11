Biomutant Joins Playstation Game Trials

Biomutant is now available to try in the PlayStation Game Trials. Sony has started allowing players for testing free trials games on the new PlayStation 5, players can play a few hours of the gameplay before buying them, but it is not a perfect service. It is worth noting that this feature is only available on the PS5, so users trying to access trial versions on the PS4 will not be able to do so. At game trials in recent weeks, users can try out the first hours before the game.

THQ Nordic has launched its 12-month Biomutant Playstation Game Trials for customers, provided the company strives to spend every penny. The launch is the final week of the PlayStation Sports Trials, which allow customers to watch the first few hours of selected video games.

Once the user has selected the trial version and downloaded it from the store page, a five-hour timer starts. The timer does not stop when the system is not running, so users need a five-hour window to make the most of the test. Your 10-hour test period is maintained by the countdown of the games running in the background.

As for a standalone demo, The developers and Experiment 101 publisher THQ Nordic have explained that their reason for not creating a playable demo is that Biomutant is an open-world game and it would be difficult to restrict access to a demo, so they decided not to create one and instead focus on getting the game out the door. Annual reports indicate that the biggest revenue driver this quarter was the release of BioMutant from their in-house Studio Experiment 101.

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic open-world game populated by anthropomorphic kung fu acolytes, a victim of his own lofty ambitions, buried in some places and burdened by the posturing of others. Created by Experiment 101, a studio of 20 individuals, it’s a bit of an underdog. The game is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and GeForce Now cloud service. The game was released on May 25, 2021, for PlayStation 4 and costed $59.99 at launch.

Players will get 5 hours to experience the post-apocalyptic world of Biomutant and make their decision to continue their adventure. If you are in the US or Canada, you can play the game. Play five hours of expertise in the world of BioMutant to determine how you want to continue your journey.