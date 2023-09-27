Bitboy’s charges revealed: Prominent Figure Ben Armstrong Faces Legal Troubles

Prominent entrepreneur and public figure Ben Armstrong has recently had charges revealed that could have serious legal repercussions. Armstrong, widely known for his involvement in various industries, including tech startups and philanthropy, now faces potential fines and even prison time if convicted. Bitboy’s charges are now revealed, which have come as a shock to many of Armstrong’s supporters, are related to alleged financial improprieties within his companies. Sources close to the investigation suggest that these charges have been under the radar for some time, and the details are now emerging.

Crypto Influencer BitBoy’s Swift Release Following High-Profile Arrest

Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong found himself in police custody for approximately eight hours before being released on bail after being apprehended by Gwinnett County police for charges of loitering and simple assault. Armstrong’s conspicuous arrest occurred on September 25 while he was livestreaming near the residence of a former associate. According to the Gwinnett County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Armstrong spent a night in detention before his release.

Armstrong now faces charges of ‘loitering/prowling’ and ‘simple assault by placing another in fear,’ with a bail amount set at $2,600, in addition to $40 in associated fees.

Legal Implications in Georgia: Understanding the Charges and Consequences

In Georgia, the term ‘loitering’ or ‘prowling’ generally refers to a situation in which an individual is present in a location or manner that is unusual for law-abiding citizens, and this presence causes justifiable and reasonable alarm or immediate concern for the safety of individuals or property nearby. This definition is according to Georgia-based law firm Lawson & Berry. For misdemeanor charges of prowling and loitering, the potential penalties include fines of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both, as explained by the same law firm.

On the other hand, ‘simple assault’ in Georgia can involve either an attempt to commit a violent injury to another person or an act that places another individual in reasonable apprehension of immediately experiencing a violent injury. Similar to loitering, a conviction for simple assault in Georgia typically results in misdemeanor charges, although there are certain circumstances where the severity of the offense can escalate, according to the law firm.

Following his release, Armstrong appeared to make light of his punishment, stating on September 27, ‘My name is Ben, and I’ve been charged with loitering. I spent a whole 8 hours in jail.’

BitBoy’s Arrest and Social Media Hiatus Amid Ongoing Dispute

Several hours later, he shared on social media, “I’m planning to take a week-long break from social media,” and he added, “No, it’s not because of the memes.” Armstrong’s arrest photo has become a popular topic of discussion in the crypto community. On the evening of September 25, Armstrong visited the residence of his former associate, Carlos Diaz, accusing him of having possession of his Lamborghini. During a livestream and a passionate monologue lasting approximately 19 minutes, local law enforcement arrived and apprehended Armstrong.

Crypto trader EmperorBTC, with a following of 360,000 X, remarked that the arrest “should serve as a lesson for everyone.” This recent controversy is linked to the ongoing dispute between Ben Armstrong and the Hit Network, which controls the “BitBoy Crypto” brand. In August, the company and its executives severed ties with Armstrong, citing concerns related to substance abuse and financial harm to their employees.

Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong’s arrest and subsequent legal troubles have sent shockwaves through the crypto community. Bitboy’s charges revealed of loitering and simple assault, coupled with his high-profile arrest, have tarnished his reputation. Armstrong’s decision to take a break from social media hints at the gravity of the situation. This incident also sheds light on the simmering dispute between Armstrong and the Hit Network, raising questions about the future of the “BitBoy Crypto” brand. As legal proceedings unfold, the crypto world watches closely, with uncertainty surrounding both Armstrong’s fate and the potential implications for the industry he once influenced.

