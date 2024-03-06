Tuesday witnessed a historic day for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as Bitcoin ETFs broke trading volume records, hitting an astonishing $10 billion. Leading the pack is Blackrock’s Ishares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), surpassing $11 billion in assets under management (AUM) and securing over 170,000 bitcoins.

Record-Breaking Volume Day

Ten spot bitcoin ETFs continued their impressive streak this week, band the ETFs broke trading volume records set just last Wednesday. This surge aligns with Bitcoin achieving a new all-time high and subsequent price correction.

On Monday, Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst associated with Bloomberg, shared a noteworthy update on the social media platform X. He reported, “MILESTONE: the ten bitcoin ETFs did $10b in volume today, surpassing the previous record set last Wednesday. Noting the intrinsic link between volatility and volume in ETFs, Balchunas expressed a lack of total surprise. He highlighted the extraordinary performance of ETFs under two months old, with IBIT, FBTC, BITB, and ARKB all achieving record-breaking days.”

Bitcoin ETFs Break Trading Volume Record — Blackrock’s IBIT Now Holds Over 170K BTC

Spot bitcoin ETF trading volumes showed a record-breaking day on Tuesday. The 10 spot bitcoin ETFs include Blackrock’s Ishares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), Ark 21shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO), Wisdomtree Bitcoin ETF (BTCW), Vaneck Bitcoin Trust ETF (HODL), Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC), Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF (BRRR), and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Since its launch, Blackrock’s IBIT has accumulated over 170,000 BTC as of March 4.

High Anticipation for BTC Price Surge

With the high demand for spot bitcoin ETFs and the upcoming Bitcoin halving, many anticipate further increases in BTC price. Prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, including Bitwise’s CIO, foresee a potential surge above $200,000, citing “too much demand and not enough supply.” Skybridge Capital’s founder believes it’s an opportune time to invest in BTC, while Galaxy Digital’s CEO notes “tremendous global demand for bitcoin.” Veteran trader Peter Brandt has also increased his price target for the current BTC bull market to $200,000, reflecting overall optimistic sentiment. However, JPMorgan contradicts market expectations, predicting a BTC price drop to $42,000 after the halving.

Decoding the Surges and Corrections in Bitcoin ETF Trading

The recent news that ETFs broke trading volume records left investors and analysts dissecting the market dynamics. As Bitcoin reached a historic all-time high, the subsequent correction triggered unprecedented trading volumes, raising questions about the underlying factors at play.

Tuesday’s record-breaking $10 billion trading volume for spot bitcoin ETFs marked a stark contrast to the euphoria surrounding Bitcoin’s surge past $69,000. This surge, followed by a sudden 10% correction, underscores the intricate relationship between Bitcoin’s price movements and ETF trading activity.

Notably, BlackRock’s IBIT, Fidelity’s FBTC, Bitwise’s BITB, and ARKB demonstrated exceptional resilience, breaking personal volume records. BlackRock’s IBIT, securing the fourth position among all ETFs with $3.8 billion in volume, emerges as a notable player in this dynamic landscape.

ETF analyst Eric Balchunas aptly described the situation as “bananas numbers for ETFs under 2 months old.” This sentiment underscores the rapid evolution of the spot Bitcoin ETF market, which commenced trading just a short time ago on January 11 in the U.S.

As investors navigate through the highs and lows, the intersection of price volatility, record-breaking volumes, and individual ETF performances provides a nuanced perspective on the current state of the crypto market.

