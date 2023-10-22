Bitcoin headed to $135,000; Robert Kiyosaki’s Bold Projections

In a recent interview, renowned financial expert Robert Kiyosaki shared his insights on the future of two prominent assets: Bitcoin and gold. Kiyosaki, best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has been a vocal advocate for financial education and investment strategies. His predictions about the cryptocurrency market and the precious metal have garnered significant attention in the financial world.

Renowned author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, anticipates that Bitcoin is headed to $135,000 and foresees significant gains in the gold market, with a potential rise to $3,700. However, Kiyosaki cautions that those holding U.S. dollars, which he refers to as ‘fake money,’ may face financial challenges.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Forecasts for Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Prices

Renowned author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, expressed his outlook on the future prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin via a post on social media platform X last Friday. ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is a book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter in 1997. It has maintained a presence on the New York Times Best Seller List for more than six years, with over 32 million copies sold in over 51 languages across 109 countries.

Kiyosaki’s insights included his belief that ‘Gold is poised to breach the $2,100 mark and then embark on a significant upward trajectory. Those who acquired gold under $2,000 will be pleased. The next target is $3,700.’ Additionally, he stated his expectations for silver to rise from $23 to $68 per ounce, reaffirming his predictions as a respected author in the financial world.

Bitcoin testing $30,000. Next stop, bitcoin $135,000 … Savers of fake dollars F’d. Please tell your friends to ‘Wake up.’ Take care.

Kiyosaki’s Perspective on Inflation and Asset Currencies

Kiyosaki provided insights on X this Tuesday, highlighting, “Inflation further exacerbates the financial disparity between the poor and middle class, as they earn and store their wealth in dollars. In contrast, the affluent continue to accumulate wealth because they work for and save in assets like gold, silver, and bitcoin.” He repeatedly characterized fiat currencies, including the USD, as “illusory money,” while bestowing the titles of “divine money” upon gold and silver and “the currency of the people” upon bitcoin.

The renowned author has consistently stressed the cryptocurrency’s pivotal role in the future while foreseeing the eventual obsolescence of fiat currency. He has been sounding the alarm regarding the vulnerability of the U.S. dollar.

Recently, Kiyosaki expressed his belief that Bitcoin will attain immeasurable value once the Federal Reserve introduces a central bank digital currency (CBDC). He further advised investors to acquire Bitcoin promptly, anticipating heightened demand for cryptocurrencies amid potential stock, bond, and real estate downturns.

Kiyosaki’s prediction penchant extends to Bitcoin, gold, and silver. In August, he projected that in the event of a global economic crisis, Bitcoin’s price would skyrocket to $1 million, with gold surging to $75,000 and silver reaching $60,000. In February, he forecasted Bitcoin’s price to hit $500,000 by 2025, with gold and silver following suit at $5,000 and $500, respectively, within the same timeframe.

In conclusion, Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has made bold and thought-provoking predictions about financial assets. He foresees Bitcoin headed to $135,000, underpinned by factors such as currency devaluation and increasing institutional adoption.

Additionally, Kiyosaki emphasizes the enduring relevance of gold, expecting it to rise to $3,700 as a safeguard against economic instability. His views underscore the significance of diversification in investment portfolios. Kiyosaki’s belief in the impending challenges for U.S. dollars and his advocacy for asset-backed currencies highlight his commitment to financial literacy. Ultimately, his insights serve as a call to action for informed and diversified wealth management.

