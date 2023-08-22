Bitcoin is now Oversold just like during the COVID crash

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is flashing signs of being oversold, with a key technical indicator suggesting that the digital asset’s current market conditions are reminiscent of the crash induced by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This development where Bitcoin is oversold has left investors and analysts alike closely monitoring the situation, wondering if history might repeat itself.

Unveiling Bitcoin’s Oversold State Amid Bond Yield Surge: RSI at Lowest since March 2020 Crash

A key technical indicator in the realm of technical analysis is revealing highly oversold circumstances in the realm of Bitcoin, with the ascent of bond yields exerting pressure on high-risk assets, encompassing cryptocurrencies. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Bitcoin has significantly descended beneath the 30 mark, pointing to the existence of oversold conditions. This particular metric has reached its lowest point since the crash in March 2020, which was triggered by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) functions as a momentum gauge, spanning a scale from 0 to 100, illustrating how an asset’s recent price changes compare to its average fluctuations within a defined timeframe, typically 14 days. When the RSI dips below 30, it signals oversold circumstances, suggesting that the price has rapidly decreased compared to its recent norm. Conversely, an RSI above 70 points to overbought conditions.

Among the misconceptions observed within the cryptocurrency community on X (previously Twitter) and among inexperienced traders lies the tendency to view oversold and overbought readings as early indications of an imminent bullish or bearish reversal.

Interpreting RSI Readings: Beyond Oversold and Overbought Notions

An RSI reading indicating oversold conditions might not always be accurate because it merely suggests a rapid price decline without any further implications. Similarly, an overbought reading points to a swift price surge. If anything, the recent sub-30 or oversold reading on the RSI indicates an intensification of the bearish momentum. Adhering to the adage, indicators can remain in an oversold state for longer than dip buyers can manage to maintain their financial stability.

According to Alex Kuptsikevich, the senior market analyst at FxPro, the trajectory of Bitcoin is Oversold and has transitioned into a bearish direction. “Bitcoin concluded the [last] week with a significant drop below its 200-week and 200-day moving averages, signalling a shift towards a bearish trajectory. Starting from the present levels around $26,000, the forthcoming area of descent appears to centre around the last pivot point at $24,700,” Kuptsikevich conveyed via email.

As Bitcoin navigates these conditions, investors must analyze multiple facets beyond isolated indicators. Comprehensive assessment and a long-term perspective are vital. Oversold readings can act as inflexion points, but strategic decisions demand a broader context. In cryptocurrency, success lies in understanding the intricate web of interconnected factors, making well-informed choices, and acknowledging that oversold doesn’t necessarily mean over and out.

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, the recent oversold signal displayed by Bitcoin’s RSI has captured attention, sparking debates about its implications. It’s crucial, however, to avoid oversimplifying these technical indicators. Bitcoin is Oversold, RSI alone doesn’t guarantee an immediate trend reversal; rather, it points to rapid price declines. The crypto market’s complexity involves factors like sentiment shifts, regulatory changes, and macroeconomic influences. Investors should approach the current situation with caution, taking into account the transformed landscape since the Covid-19 crash. Institutions, diverse market players, and evolved trading strategies could reshape how oversold conditions manifest and how the market responds. While historical parallels raise eyebrows, the market’s resilience and maturity make direct comparisons challenging.

Also Read: PayPal’s new PYUSD stablecoin faces legal and usability issues.

Comments

comments