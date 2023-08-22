PayPal’s new PYUSD stablecoin faces legal and usability issues

PayPal’s new PYUSD stablecoin was recently unveiled, intending to revolutionize digital payments. However, the new cryptocurrency has encountered legal challenges and scepticism surrounding its features and functionalities. The PYUSD stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, was introduced by PayPal as an attempt to provide users with a reliable and less volatile digital currency alternative. The company aimed to offer a seamless experience for online transactions, enabling users to avoid the fluctuations often associated with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Pioneering Stability in Uncertain Waters: PayPal Introduces PYUSD Amid Regulatory Ambiguity

“While a definitive regulatory structure for digital assets remains undefined within the United States, PayPal, a prominent player in the American fintech sector, revealed its introduction of a stablecoin named PayPal USD (PYUSD) on August 7. According to a spokesperson from PayPal who communicated with Cointelegraph, the significance of PayPal’s new PYUSD stablecoin stems from the anticipation that widespread acceptance of forthcoming digital innovations will necessitate a stable cryptographic tool that seamlessly interfaces with traditional currency. Despite the ongoing lack of regulatory clarity surrounding digital assets in the U.S., the spokesperson maintained:”

“Our experience tells us that the time is ripe to modernize and upgrade the technological infrastructure of the financial system — and we want to help businesses and consumers adapt and engage. That is why we are launching a PayPal stablecoin, which is designed to eliminate price volatility found in other digital currencies while enabling confident payments.”

There exists substantial support for the notion that PayPal possesses considerable capabilities to influence the adoption of stablecoins through its novel undertaking. Recent statistical data underscores this perspective, with an impressive count of over 426 million active PayPal accounts at present. Furthermore, PayPal’s firm grasp on the global online payment processing domain, commanding a market share slightly exceeding 50%, serves as a testament to its potential impact.

Grasping the Possible Influence of PYUSD

Alex Tapscott, co-founder of the Blockchain Research Institute and a notable business author, conveyed to Cointelegraph that PayPal’s comprehension of the fundamental role stablecoins will play in shaping the future of financial services, especially in payments, is evident. He pointed out that stablecoins have already demonstrated remarkable profitability as a business model:

“It’s no surprise why PayPal and others might want to enter the market. PayPal is currently facing stiffer competition in its legacy payments business and is looking for ways to diversify into higher-margin areas. Stablecoins are a logical fit, and potentially a lucrative one at a time when Tether’s recent earnings report suggests that it’s poised to post a bigger profit than Starbucks, BlackRock — and even PayPal itself.”

Nonetheless, the emergence of PYUSD is expected to bring forth a mix of positive and negative outcomes. Among the conspicuous merits is the potential to facilitate the entry of mainstream users into the realm of Web3.

From the perspective of Pegah Soltani, Ripple’s Head of Payments Products, stablecoins play a vital role in tokenizing fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar. She explained that by tokenizing real-world assets, stablecoins expand the crypto ecosystem, allowing crypto transactions to link back to fiat. However, Soltani pointed out that PayPal’s closed ecosystem might mainly enhance its efficiency, which is less impactful for users already accustomed to low fees and swift transactions within PayPal’s applications. On the positive side, if PayPal encourages PYUSD use beyond its ecosystem, the stablecoin could gain rapid market share.

Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in PYUSD’s Ecosystem

Rosenfeld added that Paxos, despite receiving a Wells notice from the U.S. SEC in February 2023 for the Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin, retains a partnership with PayPal. Despite regulations, Tapscott noted PayPal’s PYUSD faces a handicap due to earlier-established stablecoins with superior liquidity and functionality. He pointed out Tether and Circle’s near-complete market dominance, primarily Tether at nearly 80%.

PayPal’s new PYUSD stablecoin is now in a complex landscape marked by legal intricacies, functional trade-offs, and competition from established stablecoins. While leveraging its massive user base and Paxos partnership, PayPal must address regulatory uncertainties and the need to enhance liquidity and functionality. The choice of Ethereum for transactions adds another dimension to its challenges. As the stablecoin story unfolds, PayPal’s success will hinge on its adaptability to evolving market dynamics and user preferences.

