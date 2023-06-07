Bitcoin Life Insurance Startup Secures $19M in Seed Rounds

Bitcoin Life, a pioneering life insurance startup leveraging blockchain technology, has successfully raised $19 million in a recent seed funding round. The round was led by prominent investors Sam Altman, former president of Y Combinator, and Gradient Ventures, Google’s venture capital arm. The funding will enable Bitcoin Life to develop its innovative approach to life insurance further, merging the world of cryptocurrencies with traditional insurance practices.

Bitcoin Life Insurance Startup Raises $19 Million for Cryptocurrency-Based Insurance Venture

A Bermuda-registered startup specializing in Bitcoin life insurance has announced its successful procurement of $19 million in two seed funding rounds. The company’s primary objective is to provide artificial intelligence (AI)-focused insurance policy denominated in the prominent cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC). Interested individuals can sign up for the waitlist on the firm’s web portal, where they will receive notifications about their position in the queue, as stated on Meanwhile’s website.

Meanwhile, having obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority is focusing its initial efforts on providing Bitcoin life insurance to residents of the United States. The recently secured funds will be dedicated to establishing a skilled development team. Zac Townsend, the co-founder and CEO of Meanwhile, emphasizes that “Bitcoin is poised to emerge as a worldwide store of value and a functional currency.”

Diverse Group of Investors Back Bitcoin Life Insurance Startup in Funding Rounds

The two funding rounds were led by prominent figures, including Lachy Groom, a former executive at Stripe, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Gradient Ventures. Notable additional investors in these rounds included Muoro Capital (Santander), MS&AD, and Hudson Structured Capital Management. Angel investors who actively participated in the funding rounds comprised Sam Blond from Founders Fund, Lauren Kolodny from Acrew, Marc Bhavaga from General Catalyst, as well as Parker Conrad, Dylan Field, and Nick Schrock.

Meanwhile, Secures Investment from 6th Man Ventures, Garnering Support for AI and Digital Assets Integration. In addition to the funding rounds, the announcement revealed that Meanwhile received an investment from 6th Man Ventures. Anna Patterson, Managing Partner at Gradient Ventures, highlighted the strategic position of Meanwhile, stating that it is “sitting at the confluence of the AI and digital assets transformation.” She expressed confidence in the company’s ability to revolutionize consumer adoption of digital currencies and set new standards for technology-driven life insurance providers.

Insurance Startup Aims to Serve Long-Term BTC Holders and Expand Globally

According to Townsend, it is logical for long-term holders of BTC to show interest in a life insurance policy denominated in Bitcoin, as it aligns perfectly with their investment strategy. He envisions Meanwhile evolving into a comprehensive life insurance company with aspirations to serve over one billion individuals globally. Townsend believes that Bitcoin represents one of the most notable “innovations in money in the last century.”

As traditional investments linked to Bitcoin gain prominence, the demand for BTC-denominated life insurance policies has grown. Such policies complement endeavours like BTC retirement plans and the ability to utilize BTC for mortgages. Bitcoin Life Insurance Startup aims to enable seamless wealth transfer to future generations while minimizing the tax burden associated with it. Meanwhile, the company advocates its approach as a “thoughtful method of generational wealth transfer,” aligning with the broader objectives of individuals engaged in bitcoin-based investments.

Bitcoin Life Insurance Startup’s successful seed funding rounds, led by notable investors such as Sam Altman and Gradient Ventures, mark a significant milestone in the convergence of blockchain technology and the insurance industry. The company’s innovative approach of offering BTC-denominated life insurance policies resonates with long-term BTC holders and individuals seeking alternative investment opportunities.

With a focus on AI-driven policies and the potential to reach over one billion people worldwide, Bitcoin Life Insurance Startup aims to revolutionize the insurance landscape. By facilitating wealth transfer and supporting Bitcoin-based investments, the company strives to provide a secure and forward-thinking solution for the transfer and preservation of generational wealth in the digital age.

Also Read: Vitalik Buterin moves ETH to Kraken raising major questions.

Comments

comments