Coinbase was dismissed by the SEC after multiple registration efforts

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, has faced a setback in its attempts to register with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). After months of grappling with the registration process, Coinbase was dismissed by the SEC, according to the company’s Chief Legal Officer. This development raises concerns about the regulatory challenges faced by cryptocurrency platforms and the implications for the industry as a whole.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer informed lawmakers on Tuesday that, despite months of deliberations on how to register with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the cryptocurrency exchange was ultimately dismissed without receiving any response from the regulatory agency.

Dismissal by SEC: Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Reveals Lack of Response and Charges

Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, testified before lawmakers shortly after the SEC filed charges against the exchange for failure to register with the regulatory body. Grewal informed the House Agriculture Committee during a hearing that Coinbase had engaged in months of discussions with the SEC regarding the registration process.

However, he revealed that the exchange received no response or counter-proposal from the SEC and was ultimately dismissed. The SEC filed a lawsuit against Coinbase on Tuesday morning, following similar charges against Binance the previous day. The regulatory agency alleged that Coinbase was operating as a platform without proper registration as an exchange, broker, or clearing agency, as stated in a press release.

Coinbase was targeted by state regulators on Tuesday as part of a multi-state task force comprising Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, as stated in a press release. In the order from Alabama, it was alleged that Coinbase had violated securities law in the state by failing to register due to its staking rewards program.

ASC Director Amanda Senn expressed the commitment of the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) to safeguarding consumers and investors in Alabama, including those involved in decentralized finance. Senn stated that this action represents a significant stride in guaranteeing that investors in crypto asset products receive equal protection under the law and are fully informed about the associated risks of such investments.

Coinbase CEO Criticizes SEC’s Regulatory Approach on Twitter

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address the SEC charges, criticizing the regulatory agency’s “regulation by enforcement approach” and asserting that it is causing harm to the United States.

Armstrong stated, “If resorting to the courts is necessary for us to obtain clarity, then we are prepared to do so.” Brian Armstrong, on 6th June 2023, took it to Twitter, stating:

“Regarding the SEC complaint against us today, we’re proud to represent the industry in court to finally get some clarity around crypto rules.”

Key Points Emphasized by Coinbase:

SEC approval: The SEC thoroughly examined Coinbase’s operations and granted permission for the company to become a public entity in 2021. Registration challenges: Despite repeated attempts, Coinbase found no viable path for registration, leading to the decision not to list securities. The exchange has stringent asset review processes and rejects the majority of them. Conflicting statements: The SEC and CFTC have issued conflicting statements and lack consensus on the classification of securities and commodities. Legislative measures: Due to regulatory uncertainties, the US Congress is introducing new legislation to address the situation, while other countries are implementing clear rules to support the technology.

In conclusion, Coinbase was dismissed by the SEC after months of attempting to register highlights the complexities and uncertainties faced by cryptocurrency exchanges in navigating regulatory requirements. The lack of clear guidelines and inconsistent statements from regulatory bodies pose challenges for industry players and hinder growth and innovation.

Coinbase’s CEO has criticized the SEC’s enforcement approach, calling for a clearer rule book and expressing confidence in the company’s compliance with the law. As the industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for regulators to establish comprehensive and transparent frameworks that protect investors while fostering a thriving and regulated cryptocurrency ecosystem.

