Bitcoin might be in danger as China is facing deflation

Analyst Marcel Pechman critically breaks down the Federal Reserve balance sheet and explains why China’s continuing deflation can negatively impact Bitcoin. China facing deflation is thus becoming a matter of grave international concern. When the cost of commodities and other assets decreases, deflation results, giving customers more purchasing power. Although the general public may view this as positive, specialists claim that deflation might cause a recession and a “doom loop.”

In the most recent edition of Macro Markets, analyst Marcel Pechman breaks down how the Federal Reserve inflated its assets by $5 trillion between December 2019 and April 2022 to understand the effects of the balance sheet on the US economy. Pechman points out that the S&P 500 index crashed by 38% during the expansion period. In addition, the Federal Reserve balance sheet cleared the $8.9 trillion threshold when the stock market index hit its record high of 4,800 points.

What does the Analysis show?

Chinese policy-makers and entrepreneurs anticipated a boom in business when China lifted its pandemic limitations following three years of severe supervision. He manufactured leather shoes by hand. Instead, the lack of demand forced him to lower prices by 3% from a year before and lowered his profits.

It is a troubling indication of the deflationary pressure that Chinese businesses are experiencing as the economy deteriorates, and if customers choose to put off purchases, it might undermine Beijing’s stimulus measures.

According to Pechman, the issue is that the United States Treasury Department has a significant deficit because the government spends more than it collects in taxes and other revenue. It will likely no longer be able to reduce the balance sheet, which has been a major factor in bringing down inflation. As a result, it will need to start rolling some of the debt rather than letting it expire. China facing deflation can potentially lead to the implosion of the greater cryptocurrency scene, experts fear.

Pechman contends that whenever the Federal Reserve is compelled to increase its balance sheet once more, inflation will ultimately be the most affected. He advises owners of in-demand assets, including Apple shares, real estate, gold, and Bitcoin (BTC $26,071), should keep their guard up and not let the brief period of lower inflation deceive them.

Early on Monday, Bitcoin maintained its price above $30,000 as producer pricing index (PPI) data from China indicated that the trend of tightening global liquidity that began early last year and upset risk assets, including cryptocurrency, is coming to an end.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s PPI, a measure of factory-gate prices, dropped 5.4% year-over-year in June, marking the ninth straight month of declines and the biggest drop in seven years. Lower export prices and deflationary pressures in the global economy are anticipated to follow. The world’s major economies’ have China as their top-tier trading partner not only concerning physical goods but also, to a large extent, with digital trades, assets and tokens.

Pechman, while discussing the problematic situation of China facing deflation, mentions that economists consider this to be a conundrum not only in China but poses a much-aggravated threat to the global economy as well. While domestic consumption is falling, it appears investors are hoping for a miracle from their central bank’s increased balance sheet. To wrap up, Pechman essentially contends that China is raising a lot of red flags with the quicksand the nation in question has found itself mired in.

However, Liu Guoqiang, the deputy governor of the PBOC, had earlier downplayed any such apprehensions concerning China facing deflation — when he had told reporters, “At this time there is no deflation, and there will be no risk of deflation in the second half of the year,” He expressly pointed to the positive indicative factors such as China’s economic recovery and boost in money supply.

