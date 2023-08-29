Bitcoin shows Resilience despite Feds indicating rate hikes

Analysts claim that despite recent worries about probable future interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, Bitcoin shows strong resilience. This follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks last week at the yearly Jackson Hole symposium, in which he suggested that additional rate hikes might be forthcoming as the Fed tackles high inflation.

As Bitcoin continues to float just around $26k, the fear and greed index for Bitcoin points to a probable market upswing. The sector continues to rely on PayPal’s stablecoin project to maintain an optimistic outlook while the SEC considers Bitcoin’s spot ETF applications.

Digital Currency and Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a digital currency that runs without any kind of centralised management, bank supervision, or government regulation. Instead, it uses cryptography and peer-to-peer software. All Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a public ledger, and copies of it are stored on servers all around the world. Anyone with a spare computer can install one of these servers, or “nodes,” as they are known.

The event of the sudden Bounce Back of Bitcoins

Sam Callahan, the head analyst at Swan Bitcoin, claims that some investors were “spooked” by Powell’s hawkish remarks in Jackson Hole, which led to falls in many asset classes, including Bitcoin. When risk-free rates continue to rise, according to Callahan, it “pulls funds away” from riskier assets since investors may earn more appealing yields in Treasury bonds and money market funds. Consequently, after the most recent indication that monetary policy was tightening, Bitcoin, stocks, and other assets decreased.

Callahan noted that while unemployment is still at or near historic lows, inflation has softened since its high, suggesting that the Fed still has “room to continue hiking” to bring inflation back down to its 2% target. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is proving more difficult to control, particularly in the services sector, as Powell has frequently noted.

The New Era of Bitcoin- growth, behaviour and impact

The SEC’s efforts against Binance and Coinbase, led by the infamous Gary Gensler, are the obvious significant news items since my previous update. These actions have sparked widespread worry among the crypto community that there will soon be another implosion of assets, valuations, and related businesses. In reality, during the past few minutes, Binance has stopped taking USD deposits. It is now quite evident that the SEC considers anything that isn’t Bitcoin to be a security while the XRP lawsuit is still raging on. The new FCA regulations on purchasing and advertising cryptocurrencies are becoming more evident here in the UK, and things won’t continue to be done the way they have in the past.

It makes sense why Jim Cramer urges everyone to sell their shares as soon as they can. However, he has consistently predicted the exact opposite of what will happen, leading many traders to refer to his Mad Money coverage as the “inverse Cramer” impact. This is because he has been so wrong on everything related to cryptocurrency in the past. A day after the Coinbase news occurred, there was less of an impact despite the initial sell-off that followed the Binance news. Cryptography is incredibly durable, despite the undeniable turmoil the entire business is in.

The Bottom Line

Since roughly a month ago, Bitcoin has been trading in a very small range, around $30,00, indicating a protracted period of consolidation. Bulls and bears have been engaged in a power struggle during this time. March 2023 saw a similar circumstance, albeit one that lasted less time. The volatility of Bitcoin grew when it stayed between $26,000 and $28,000. It passed the $30,000 threshold but encountered substantial opposition in April. Clearly, Bitcoin shows Resilience. Selling pressure increased, and eventually, it fell below $25,000.

