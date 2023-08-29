Expanding Horizons: Creative Planning’s Acquisition of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management

In a strategic move that has sent ripples through the financial services industry, Goldman Sachs has announced its decision to sell its mass-affluent wealth management division, Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management (GS PFM), to Creative Planning. This significant transaction is anticipated to drive Creative Planning’s total assets to an impressive $245 billion, solidifying its position as a major player in the wealth management sector. With the deal poised to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed, leaving industry experts and observers eager to decipher the implications of this strategic maneuver.

**The Evolution of Goldman Sachs in Mass-Market Financial Advice**

Goldman Sachs’ venture into the mass-market financial advice space began slightly over four years ago when the financial giant undertook a noteworthy acquisition. In mid-2019, the bank made a substantial investment of $750 million to acquire RIA United Capital Financial Advisers. This acquisition laid the foundation for the subsequent transformation of the entity into what would be known as Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management. The rebranding of the company signaled Goldman Sachs’ intention to make a substantial mark in the world of mass-affluent wealth management.

**The Creative Planning Connection**

The acquirer in this groundbreaking deal, Creative Planning, is a rapidly ascending wealth management firm. This move aligns with Creative Planning’s ambition to consolidate its position as a leading player in the industry. While the specifics of the financial agreement remain undisclosed, the transaction holds the potential to significantly bolster Creative Planning’s assets, with predictions placing the company’s total assets at an impressive $245 billion upon completion of the deal.

**Strategic Implications**

*Shifting Priorities*: Goldman Sachs’ decision to divest its mass-affluent wealth management division signifies a noteworthy shift in the bank’s strategic priorities. The foray into mass-market financial advice, which began with the acquisition of United Capital Financial Advisers, was an attempt to tap into a growing market segment. However, the decision to sell GS PFM highlights a recalibration of Goldman Sachs’ focus, potentially driven by evolving market dynamics and strategic considerations.

*Focus on Core Competencies*: By divesting its personal financial management division, Goldman Sachs could be signaling a return to its core competencies. The bank’s historical strengths lie in investment banking and trading, and this move might indicate a desire to channel resources back into these areas, where it traditionally excels.

*Creative Planning’s Ascension*: For Creative Planning, this acquisition presents a significant opportunity to solidify its standing in the wealth management industry. The expansion of its assets to an estimated $245 billion showcases the company’s ambitious growth trajectory. The transaction allows Creative Planning to potentially capitalize on the existing client base of GS PFM, tapping into a broader market and enhancing its market share.

*Industry-wide Reverberations*: The deal is poised to generate reverberations throughout the wealth management sector. It prompts a reevaluation of the competitive landscape as industry players assess the implications of this strategic shift. Competitors may need to adjust their own strategies to respond effectively to the changing dynamics in the sector.

**Conclusion**

Goldman Sachs’ decision to sell its mass-affluent wealth management division to Creative Planning marks a significant transformation in the landscape of wealth management. The move is indicative of Goldman Sachs’ strategic realignment and Creative Planning’s determination to ascend the ranks of the industry. While the financial intricacies of the deal remain shrouded in mystery, the implications for both entities and the broader financial services sector are undeniable. As the deal progresses toward its anticipated conclusion in the fourth quarter of 2023, all eyes will be on the transformational journey undertaken by these two prominent players in the wealth management arena.

