Black Friday Sale 2023 is around its corner to start within the United States and other foreign countries, but for this year, Black Friday Sale is not only applicable to the countries mentioned above; in fact, even Indian buyers will be getting a chance to take the best advantage by getting the best discounts and deals on products via Black Friday Sale in India!

Yes, the Black Friday Sale is also coming in India, where top national retailers, including Vijay Sales, Croma, Amazon, and many other brands, will announce the best discounts and deals on products, from technology products to non-technology products.

So, if you are looking forward to some amazing discount! Here are the Best Black Friday Deals.

Best Indian Black Friday Deals

The latest media reports share that we will see popular retailers nationwide announcing the best discounts on their products. Here are the retailers who have announced their Black Friday sales.

Vijay Sales Announces their Black Friday-CyberMonday Deals 2023

Start Date: 24th November 2023

End Date: 27th November 2023

Vijay Sales is among the biggest offline retailers, having many outlets nationwide.

Vijay Sales has announced their Black Friday Sale with CyberMonday Sale, where you will see unbelievable price slashes on Smartphones, Smartwatches, Home Appliances, Laptops, and other gadgets.

For the buyers looking to get new Apple products, this Black Friday Sale will give them a real steal deal.

For this Black Friday Sale, Vijay Sales offers discounts on the latest Apple iPhone 15 series, starting from Rs. 72,990. You can avail additional Rs. 5000 off via HDFC Bank Cards and other discounts through exchange offers. You also get discounts on using HSBC and ICICI Bank cards too.

Croma Black Friday Sale Also Announced

Start Date: 24th November 2023

End Date: 26th November 2023

Croma, or Tata’s owned offline retailer, Croma, has also announced its Black Friday Sale 2023.

Tata’s retail giant offers great discounts on various products, technology, and home appliances; you can get the best deals.

However, smartphones will be getting the biggest spotlight for sale, where we will see smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and even Apple and Samsung phones get the best discount for this sale.

Amazon India Black Friday Sale

Amazon is among the most prominent retailers today! Not only with other countries, but in fact, Amazon has also led and become the biggest online retailer in India.

However, Amazon has already announced their discounts and deals for the Black Friday Sale in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and even Canada, where the online e-commerce platform has been giving tough competition to other retailers like Walmart, BestBuy, and many more.

Not only in other countries, but in fact, Amazon has also announced their Amazon India Black Friday sale 2023, where you will get the best discounts on products including tablets, speakers, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, smart TVs, and many other home appliances.

Other Brands Who Have Announced Black Friday Deals

If you want products besides technology, you can take advantage of the best black Friday sale announced on other products. A few of the other retailers include:

Ajio From 24th to 27th November 2023

Ajio is a reliable online shopping platform where you can get the best and highest-quality products, including clothing, accessories, footwear, and eyewear.

For their Black Friday Sale, we will see products going on discounted rates with a 50 to 90% price slash.

H&M

H&M is the leading clothing retailer not only in India but also in other countries. However, the clothing retailer has now announced their Black Friday Sale, giving discounts of up to 20% on their products.

Nykaa Pink Black Friday Sale – 23rd Of November

The Nykaa Pink Black Friday Sale has always started! Right now, you can get discounts up to 50% plus on over 2100 brands.

