If you have been following the trends in the world of smartphone technology, you must have seen the rise and fall of the Windows Phone right after its release. Although the smartphone saw a huge loss in today’s date, the whole production of the Windows phone has stopped! However, if you are still looking for a way to get a Windows Phone right now, you can get in hands with this alternative phone, the Lenovo ThinkPhone, which is currently selling for a huge price slash, thanks to the ongoing Black Friday Sale 2023.

Lenovo ThinkPhone comes with a great set of features out of the box, and you can get this smartphone as a great alternative to the Windows Phone.

To give you a glimpse, the Lenovo ThinkPhone comes with a great set of features out of the box and offers the best security and durability. If you are looking for the best steal deal, you can now look at this smartphone.

Lenovo ThinkPhone (256GB Storage) Unlocked Selling for All-Time Low Price

Original Price: $699.99

Black Friday Deal Price: $399.99

That’s a massive $300 price off, right? Lenovo is having its Black Friday Sale this year, where you will get the best discounts on many of its products, from smartphones to laptops and even their laptops.

This ThinkPhone sells like hotcakes in the smartphone section, with many orders being given every hour.

Talking about the Price, the smartphone is selling for a price slash of $399.99; you can also opt for a $67 per month self-financing option. Also, you will be getting a 6-month of promo financing as well.

That was about the pricing side of this smartphone! Let’s slowly move to the specification side.

Lenovo ThinkPhone Unlocked – Specification and Features

Let’s now look into the smartphone’s specifications and features side.

Lenovo ThinkPhone is among the newest phones, which offers a great combination of flagship specifications, the latest operating system, and the best security features.

Starting with the specification side, on the front side, you will get a bigger and widely spread 6.6-inch display on the front, which will be a pOLED panel that supports around FHD+ resolution.

Over and above, you also get the support for better video production out of the box with the DCI-P3 accuracy that offers the best color accuracy out of the box.

You also get a faster refresh rate of 144Hz combined with a 360Hz Touch Sampling Rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. For safety measures, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

If we move inside the hood, the smartphone is powered with the newer flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

This processor is among the latest flagship processors from the chipset maker Qualcomm, which has been built under the 64-bit architecture, offers a peak clock speed of 3.2 GHZ, and comes with an efficient Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

Alongside the smartphone processor, you also get the latest and fastest efficient RAM of 8GB and 2GB, an LPPDR5 configured RAM.

On the storage side, the Samsung also comes with faster UFS 3.1 storage support, where you can choose between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone also comes with some great sensors, including Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, ACcerlerometer Sensor, Gyroscope sensor, and many other required sensors for this sale.

On the battery side, the smartphone comes with a bigger 5000 mAh battery where you will get a long-lasting 36 hours of battery life. Also, you can charge his bigger battery with a faster-wired 68W TurboPower Charge, and it also comes with 15W of wireless charging.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a 50MP rear camera sensor combined with a 13MP ultrawide angle sensor of 120 Fields of view, and it also comes with a macro vision and depth sensor. On the front side, you will get a 32MP Autofocus Selfie camera.

To offer the best multimedia experience, the smartphone also comes with duo-housed stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. And yes, you also get the support for 5G connectivity.