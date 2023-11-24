The time for the Black Friday Sale 2023 has already begun! We have the best discounts and deals on Apple watches, from the latest Series 9 to even the SE series. All of the Apple Watches hit all-time low prices for this Sale.

Are you excited about the new Tech Deals for this Sale? Here, we have covered you with the latest deals on the Apple Watches.

Latest Tech Deals – Apple Watches Selling For Lowest Price

For this Black Friday Sale 2023, we have many of the Watches from Apple, which will be hitting all-time low prices. The Sale has already begun on 24th November at midnight, and to make things easier for you, we have also added the link to the deal price so that you can directly hit the checkout button and take advantage of this real steal deal.

1. Apple Watch Series 9 (41MM, GPS)

Original Price: $399

$399 Black Friday Deal Price: $329

On the front side, you get a big, widely spread Super Retina display that supports whooping 2000 nits of brightness.

Apple Watch Series 9 is among the latest premium watches you can get today! The watch is powered with the latest S9 chipset onboard, which will power and play a vital role in offering the best battery output combined with accurate health of its users.

The watch features the best health features like blood oxygen level checking and ECG checking and also comes with support for checking irregular heart rhythms for the user’s safety. Over and above, you also get the support for Fall Detection and Crash detection.

2. Apple Watch Series 9 (45MM, GPS)

Original Price: $429

$429 Black Friday Deal Price: $359

If you are looking for a bigger watch on your wrist, go with this 45MM variant, which has a bigger screen on the front side.

Above all, you get the same features across the Watch Series 9 lineup, which includes the latest S9 generation chipset to track your daily health activities and get a sturdy build with the help of its aluminum case.

You also get support for ECB, Blood Oxygen Level checker, and other Apple Watch famous features like Crash Detection and Fall Detection. You should note that users who want to use Apple Watch Series 9 must-have iPhone models above iPhone XS or iOS 17 or later.

The best part is that right now, you can get this smartwatch for below the $400 price budget, making this deal a real steal.

3. Apple Watch Series 8 (41MM, GPS)

Original Price: $299

$299 Black Friday Deal Price: $299

For people with a tight budget but still looking for an upgrade over the SE Variant, it’s better to go with the one-generation behind, the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 has equally good features that can now be bought for a real steal deal.

Even the Apple Series 8 has the same advantage features, which will be displayed on the Always-On Retina front side.

Just like in Watch Series 9, even the Watch Series 8 supports Crash Detection and fall Detection, which can be used for Emergencies. The watch has been IP6X certified, which offers protection against dust and water. The smartwatch is swim-proof and has been rated for WR50 Resistance.

4. Apple Watch Ultra 2

Original Price: $799

$799 Black Friday Deal Price: $739

Suppose you are looking for the top-end Apple Smartwatch on today’s date! Then you can get in touch with this new Apple Watch Ultra 2, among the latest Ultra variants launched this year.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has GPS, Cellular support, and the biggest 49MM watch size. Also, you will get a rugged design, making it a great choice for adventure sports lovers worldwide. The smartwatch has the biggest always-on display, which can get relatively brighter outdoors.

The watch has a corrosion-resistant titanium case with a dedicated digital crown and a customizable action button. The smartwatch comes with a dedicated 100m water resistance rating.

To better support outdoor adventures, you will get the support of a dedicated Compass app, which will help you to get better details on elevation, incline, longitude, and latitude.