Black Friday Deal – Razer Blade 14 just for $2000

Get your hands on one of the lightest and most compact gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 14. It has the exclusive Razer signature style and standard RGB.

If you are someone who sees gaming as a passion and the one who has been in fact looking to get an all-rounder gaming machine for this sale, then here we have got you covered with all the details including the specification as well as the Black Friday Discount for this Razer Blade 14 laptop.

Razer Blade 14 – Specification and Features

To get the ultimate experience of gaming this model comes with a QHD 165Hz screen. The Razer Blade 14 has an aspect ratio of 16:9. For stunning visuals, it has got an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics.

The Laptop is built on the NVDIA’s award-winning 2nd-gen RTX architecture. The GPUs promise the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features for the most extraordinary graphics in a gaming device.

The AMD Ryzen Processors provide the absolute experience, of gaming or designing. The AMD Ryzen 5000 processors give a thrust to the new generation for trendy games. It gives an intense experience that provides any spectrum task like 3D and video rendering.

The 165HZ QHD display promises the Next Generation Displays to meet the users’ need for fast gaming and also ultra clear display. The laptop has the amazing feature of quietly and efficiently cooling down the heat through the process of evaporation and condensation of the internal fluid. This function helps in efficient running and cooling even after working under intense pressure.

Now, the customizable RGB Individual Key Lighting works in functioning with the Razer Chroma-supported peripherals and trendy games with multi-colored lighting technicalities. We get a free upgradation from Windows 10 to Windows 11 through the Windows Update. This gives access to the best Windows experience promising superior graphics and faster load times.

Now talking about the input and output, Razer Blade 14 provides the 2 X USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type- C with Power Delivery as well as Display Port 1.4. The Charging is supported with 20v USB-C Chargers with PD 3.0 and HDMI 2.1 output.

Razer Blade 14 – Black Friday Discount

If you have made up your mind to get in hands with this flagship premium gaming laptop, then here we have got you covered with the latest Black Friday Discounts.

Conventionally, the laptop has been priced at a premium pricing of $2800 but thanks to Black Friday Sale, as now the pricing for this laptop has gone down below to just $2000 which is around 29% percent off from its conventional pricing.