Black Friday Deals – Dell Precision 5760 Workstation for $1829

This year’s Black Friday Sale has here, and several e-commerce titans have announced jaw-dropping discounts on their listed items. Dell, like other e-commerce firms, has launched its “Dell Black Friday Sale,” during which you may purchase Dell items through its e-commerce division.

Dell’s e-commerce website will be selling a variety of items. The offers also have extended to the new Dell Precision 5760 Workstation laptop, a lightweight and compact laptop.

Dell has released its new 17th edition workstation laptop. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dell Precision 5760 Workstation laptop’s Black Friday deal.

Dell Precision 5760 Workstation Laptop – Black Friday Deal

The Dell Precision 5760 Workstation Laptop is one of the primary discounts for this Black Friday Sale. This laptop debuted with all of the flagship features as well as a sleek and elegant look.

This laptop was released at the flagship premium price of $3664. However, for this deal, we will see the cost of this laptop cut in half. According to the current offering, the Dell Precision 5760 Workstation laptop costs $1829.

This laptop is an excellent choice for users looking for a great flagship premium business laptop. According to the offer, the laptop’s price has been reduced by $1835.

If you are planning to buy this laptop then now you can get this laptop from Dell’s official website. Also, if you want to know more about the specification and features side of this laptop, we have mentioned all the details you need to know down below:

Dell Precision 5760 Workstation Laptop – Specification and Feature

In terms of specifications, the Dell Precision 5760 Workstation Laptop will have a larger 17-inch display on the front.

This monitor can handle a maximum resolution of FHD+. This laptop also has an Anti-Glare coating with a peak resolution of up to 500 nits.

On the Dell website, you can also get a display upgrade where you can get a 17-inch display with support for a peak resolution of UHD+ which is a WLED Touch panel. You can get this display variant by paying an extra amount of $198.17.

On the RAM front, you’ll get up to 8GB of RAM that runs at speeds of up to 3200MHz. If you need more RAM, there are 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB RAM models available. However, depending on the RAM capacity, you will have to pay an additional fee ranging from $112.82 to $525.15.

This laptop also has an inbuilt SSD, and the mentioned price includes a 256GB M.2 2230 Gen 3 SSD. In addition, if you want to upgrade the SSD storage capacity, you may do so from 512GB to 2TB. The prices range between $120.80 and $506.67.

Alongside with the hardware, you can also add software from Adobe, MacAfee, and Microsoft Office as well. If you want to buy this laptop then you can have a look at the website on the official Dell website.