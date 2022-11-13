Black Friday Deals – Discounts on Samsung Frame TV Series

The Black Friday sale has begun, and we have a large selection of things that will be discounted this holiday season. The new Samsung Frame TV series is one of the goods that will be highlighted for this sale.

The Samsung Frame TV series is a new flagship-level premium Smart Television Series that has flagship specifications and features.

Aside from these premium specifications, this Smart TV also has a picture-like design, allowing you to utilize it to display image drawings.

There will be many e-commerce giants participating in this Black Friday Sale, but for this sale, we have Walmart which will be giving discounts on the Samsung Frame TV series. Here’s all we have in store for you:

Samsung Frame TV Series Discounts for Black Friday Sale

Discounts on the Samsung Frame TV Series have been obtained for this deal. This Smart TV series comprises a variety of display sizes ranging from 32 to 43 inches and up to an 85-inch huge panel.

The good news is that reductions have been offered for all of the display models for this sale. We’ve included the savings for various screen sizes below:

Starting with the 32-inch screen size, this TV was originally priced at $497.99 but has since been reduced to $447.99. Then there’s the 43-inch model, which retails for $947. 99 is now available for $847.99.

Then there’s a 55-inch model that was originally priced at $1697 but has since been reduced to $1297. If you prefer a larger screen, you can get a 65-inch, 75-inch, or even an 85-inch model for a premium discounted price of $1544.79, $1999.00, or $2,899.

The largest 85-inch panel in this TV series lineup is being sold for a massive discount, with the TV originally priced at $3,299 receiving a $400 discount.

If you are ultimately intending to purchase this Samsung Frame TV series, we have included all of the specifications and feature data regarding the TV below.

Samsung Frame TV Series – Specification and Features

To begin with the specifications, all of the display sizes in this TV series have 4K UHD peak resolution capability. This display also supports a refresh rate of up to 60Hz and is a QLED Panel, which will provide its clients with excellent visual quality.

In addition, this display has been certified with HDR10+ and Quanture HDR Technology, as well as Supreme UHD Dimming and Mega Contrast.

Samsung’s TV lineup now includes the Voice Assistant, PC Mode, Automatic Game Mode, Game Motion Plus, Super Ultra Wide Game View, Game Bar, Web Browsers, and Screen Mirroring.

In terms of audio, this Smart TV has a total output of 20W and will also support Dolby Digital Plus, Surround Sound, and Active Voice Amplifier.