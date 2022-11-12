Black Friday Deals – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $619

We have several goods that are being highlighted during this Black Friday Day Sale. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is one of the sale’s primary attractions. This smartphone was just released a few months ago.

This smartphone now features a new specification upgrade that includes a redesigned hinge and a display screen that supports the S-Pen, as well as changes to the camera and battery side.

This deal has only been published on the Samsung e-commerce site. It’s not only the Samsung foldable but the discounts have been extended to other Galaxy handsets as well.

If you are a user looking to purchase a new foldable smartphone, we strongly advise you to go with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone.

Black Friday Deal – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $619

For this deal, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will be heavily discounted. In terms of cost, this flagship foldable was introduced at a headline price of $1919.

To your relief, this smartphone has received a significant reduction for this sale, with Samsung providing discounts of up to $400, bringing the price of this foldable down to $1519.99.

Where can I get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $619? If you’re wondering how you can obtain such a large reduction from $1519 to $619.

In addition, Samsung is offering further reductions through trade-in deals and other means. This deal is in addition to the $1519.19 reduced cost.

To trade in your older phone, you must trade in your older smartphone. If it is a flagship phone in good condition, you can get a great discount that will lower the price.

If you have already planned out about buying this new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 flagship foldable then here we have got you all the specification details you should know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – Specification

Let us now discuss the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. On the front and within the fold, there is a 6.2-inch larger cover screen and an inner screen that, when unfolded, can extend to a larger 7.6-inch screen.

This is also the first smartphone to include a fully functional Under display camera technology. This technology allows for bezel-less screens in foldable sizes.

On the processing front, this foldable is powered by a Qualcomm flagship chipset, the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This foldable also has 12GB of quicker RAM as well as a larger battery with a capacity of 4000 mAH.

On the battery front, this smartphone has a primary 50MP rear camera sensor on the back. This camera also contains two additional sensors: a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor and a 10MP Telephoto sensor.

On the front, there are two cameras: a 10MP camera used primarily for selfies and a 4MP camera used primarily for video calls.