Ola shuts down Ola Play

Ola holding firm of ANI Technologies, a Bengaluru-based company that is an online booking cab service and has many other subsidiaries said on Friday that they are terminating Ola play, which is Ola in-cab infotainment service.

This service was launched in 2016 as a contextual connected car service. The motive of the service was to further monetize its cab rides by offering targeted advertising and marketing campaigns.

In a public notice, seen by Mint, the company said that its ‘Ola Play’ service, available as a category of cabs on its platform, will be discontinued from Tuesday. The notice further said that the company has “taken appropriate measures to remove the segment from the market too.”

However, an Ola spokesperson declined to comment on the developments.

“The focus has shifted completely to Ola electric and if you see all investments toward that segment…the company is streamlining all its businesses, this could be one such exercise to cut costs,” said an industry source on the situation of anonymity.

Earlier in July 2022, for a cost-cutting move, Ola had laid off 400- 500 employees and said that they are shifting their focus to EVs, amid uncertainty in listing plans and a difficult funding environment.

“The company has also found newer geographies to expand. The focus may shift towards global expansion now instead of businesses that are burning the company’s cash.” said the industry source quoted above.

In July, it even decided to close down its quick delivery business of grocery items Ola Dash and in the same month it shut down the used car sale business too. The company said that it will transform its car business to focus better on maintaining its electric division.

The action was part of its strategy towards its electrification journey and to create its core powers in mobility and monetary services, said the company.

In the public notice today, the company said that it will restrict third-party usage like modification or transfer of the ola play devices.

