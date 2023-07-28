BlackRock Partners with Jio Financial Services to setup Jio BlackRock JV, Re-enter Indian market after 5 years

BlackRock, the New York-based investment company, is making its official return to the Indian market. This time, it has partnered with Jio Financial Services, owned by Mukesh Ambani by setting up a 50:50 JV called Jio BlackRock. As the largest asset management corporation globally, BlackRock manages assets worth over 8 trillion dollars. This strategic alliance with Jio Financial Services presents a significant market opportunity for BlackRock in India.

In 2022, Jio Financial Services made the decision to officially demerge from Reliance Industries. Recently, the demerger process was successfully completed. As a part of this process, the company underwent new board appointments, and all activities related to share distribution were finalized.

With BlackRock entering the scene, Jio Financial Services will receive a significant boost in expertise from this multi-trillion-dollar company. BlackRock’s extensive experience in asset management and investment will undoubtedly add tremendous value to Jio Financial Services’ capabilities and offerings. This partnership holds great promise for both companies in the Indian market.

Hitesh Sethia, the CEO of Jio Financial Services, stated that the partnership will combine BlackRock’s expertise in investment and risk management with JFS’s technology and market knowledge to deliver products digitally.

Jio Financial Services used to provide various financial services through its Jio Payments Bank. Some of these services included regular banking activities, payments, and initiatives to ensure financial inclusion for all Indians.

Jio BlackRock

With the partnership with BlackRock, we can expect Jio BlackRock to start offering investment solutions and venture into asset management alongside their regular banking and payment activities. This collaboration is likely to expand their range of services and provide new investment opportunities to their customers.

The service will focus on being “digital-first,” providing technologically enabled and affordable investment solutions that are innovative for investors in India.

In the statement, Rachel Lord, the head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock, emphasized that India is a significantly important opportunity for the company. Lord pointed out that the combination of increasing wealth, favourable demographics, and digital advancements across various sectors is reshaping the market in remarkable ways. She further mentioned that the partnership has the potential to “revolutionize India’s asset management industry.”

It is essential to highlight that all these decisions regarding the joint venture and service offerings in India will be subject to regulatory approvals and other necessary considerations.

BlackRock’s Previous Engagement in India

BlackRock had a partnership with an Indian financial firm called DSP Group, forming a joint venture known as DSP BlackRock. The purpose was to offer asset management services in India.

In 2018, the DSP Group made a decision to buy out BlackRock’s share in the joint venture for an undisclosed amount, leading to the exit of another foreign fund house from India. BlackRock Inc previously held a 40% stake in the JV. Following the deal, the mutual fund was renamed DSP Mutual Fund, and the holding company became DSP Investment Managers.

Comments

comments