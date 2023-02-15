Blackstone says India top Asian market, eyes infrastructure: COO Jonathan Gray

In India, it’s private equity deals valued upto $32 billion last year, a 27 per cent plunge from 2021. But, India’s share of total Asia funding surged up to 25 per cent from 16 per cent in the same period.

The COO said that Blackstone will further look forward to investing in Indian infrastructure in the future, a sector where its rivals such as KKR and Co. as well as pension funds, including the CPP Investment Board and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, are already active.

The company also aims to invest more in data centres and warehousing, said Amit Dixit, its India senior managing director, “stemming from a rise in e-commerce transactions as well as India asking technology giants such as Alphabet’s Google to store customer data locally.”

Although Blackstone remains bullish on India, Gray said more predictability around tax and capital market laws will help increase foreign investments in India.

“Capital markets have many more rules in India,” he said, making exits difficult.

However, the company is taking a selective approach in China, as geopolitical factors have made it difficult to invest in the world’s second-largest economy, Gray said, in a rare public comment about investing in China, which is aiming to boost its economy after it recorded one of its worst growth levels last year, owing to the covid 19 pandemic, for the first time in nearly half a century.

According to the Refinitiv data report, Private equity-backed mergers and takeovers in China plummeted 67% in 2022 year on year, totaling $36 billion. It’s share in Asia’s total private equity deal value went down to 28% in 2022 from 41% in 2021, as per the data.

The U.S. government has been stiffening scrutiny over U.S. investments in China as tensions over trade and technology remain in existence. It was reported by Reuters last week that the U.S. government and its administration plans to ban investments in some Chinese technology companies and increase scrutiny of others.