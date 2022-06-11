Around 83 million Blockchain.com wallet users will get their own NFT domain names very soon. Blockchain.com has partnered with a Web3 digital identity platform and NFT domain providers Unstoppable domains for the launch. The domain names provided to them will be free and will be a ‘.blockchain’ domain. For example, if a user’s name is Tim then they might get Tim.blockchain domain.

The blockchain.com NFT domain names

The plans to provide domain names to around 83 million users in the next few weeks will be a huge project for the partners as well. Unstoppable domains have been issued around 2.4 million usernames till now and are a well-known startup in the web3 space. At the same time, Blockchain.com has always been known since it first entered the crypto industry in 2011.

Now you might wonder what is the benefit of giving domain names to so many users? Is there any use case for it? Well, it will completely change the way how crypto transactions are made. If you have ever sent crypto to someone, you will know the hassle of copying pasting, and double-checking the address of the receiver. They are so complicated and it’s not practical to remember them. But now with the blockchain domain users can send funds directly to these domains. So, if Tim’s blockchain address was ‘1BoatSLRHtKNngkdXEeobR76b53LETtpyT‘, it would become ‘Tim.blockchain‘. And once a domain is claimed it will be held by that user forever.

I cannot explain how easy it would become to transact by using these domains. There have been multiple cases where users have typed the wrong address and lost their funds, the chances of that happening will also reduce drastically. The company’s Chief Business Officer said that it will make transacting in crypto as easy as sending emails. Another advantage the domains will add is acting as Web3 identifiers to make transactions possible on dapps, metaverse, and other platforms.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is a corporation that provides cryptocurrency financial services. The company was the first Bitcoin blockchain explorer, and then also made a cryptocurrency wallet. The same accounted for 28 percent of bitcoin transactions between 2012 and 2020. Blockchain.com has also started a cryptocurrency exchange that provides data, charts, and analytics for institutional markets loans.

